“She’s Cringe”: RHOBH fans criticize Erika Jayne for ruining Diana Jenkins’ partner Asher’s singing in Season 12 Episode 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 aired its latest episode on Wednesday on Bravo. It featured a Christmas celebration at Diana Jenkins' house.

Previously, the ladies gathered at Jenkins' party, where Erika Jayne offended co-stars and fans with her remarks on Crystal Kung Minkoff's eating disorder. At the time, the latter pointed out that Jayne had too many drinks and was thus saying mean things.

Episode 12 took off from where the last episode ended. The ladies enjoyed their time at Jenkins' Christmas party, where her partner Asher performed a carol. While he was singing beautifully, Jayne joined him from the audience. The show's fans did not appreciate her interference as they felt she was being cringy.

N Tru Luv @NTru0143 They need to edit Erika out of these scenes … She’s CRINGE! She can’t sing singing with Asher it’s so embarrassing. #RHOBH They need to edit Erika out of these scenes … She’s CRINGE! She can’t sing singing with Asher it’s so embarrassing. #RHOBH

RHOBH fans shared their opinion on Erika Jayne's singing drama

At the party, Erika Jayne was seen super drunk as she initially tried to look into Asher's song notes. After he asked her not to read them, she addressed him as "b**ch." Jayne then joined her co-stars in the audience to enjoy Asher's performance.

The ladies initially enjoyed his singing but were annoyed after Jayne joined Asher while sitting beside Diana Jenkins. Garcelle Beauvais blamed her drinking problems and also called it embarrassing.

She and Minkoff were visibly irritated with Jayne's drama, and they weren't the only people who found the entire moment cringy. Fans, too, shared a similar opinion on Twitter. Take a look at their reactions:

BravoBrooke1😜🍀🌟 @BrookeRichard2 Erika was really trying to make it all about her when Asher was singing! Girl, you can barely talk & you are trying to sing in front of everyone! I had secondhand embarrassment for her! #RHOBH Erika was really trying to make it all about her when Asher was singing! Girl, you can barely talk & you are trying to sing in front of everyone! I had secondhand embarrassment for her! #RHOBH https://t.co/akz9WdwuKQ

MarioKiki @mariokiki



But Erika cackling along with Asher was awkward, & cringe. Just started watching #RHOBH , so I’m late to the party.But Erika cackling along with Asher was awkward, & cringe. Just started watching #RHOBH, so I’m late to the party. But Erika cackling along with Asher was awkward, & cringe.

Ashley @ShleyBiff In a rare moment I will defend Asher and say, Erika please STFU and let the man sing #RHOBH In a rare moment I will defend Asher and say, Erika please STFU and let the man sing #RHOBH https://t.co/sBJI0NBcaE

BRANDY @Bran_Lynn #RHOBH Asher singing was nice but Erika was being extremely rude. I guess that is her letting her hair down and being open and loose like her friends claim she is being ….. Too much alcohol Asher singing was nice but Erika was being extremely rude. I guess that is her letting her hair down and being open and loose like her friends claim she is being ….. Too much alcohol 🍷 #RHOBH

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins

#RHOBH I was doing everything other than watching and then a voice sang. "Oh that's nice" I look it's Asher. Hmmm. Next thing a screeching voice deflates IT ALL! Of course it's Erika acting a damn FOOL! I was doing everything other than watching and then a voice sang. "Oh that's nice" I look it's Asher. Hmmm. Next thing a screeching voice deflates IT ALL! Of course it's Erika acting a damn FOOL! #RHOBH https://t.co/hwFOl2WYqE

Jenny Stenhouse @HollandJenste Asher singing and Diana looking like a proud mom is creepy. Rinna saying it is magical is cringy. Erika at least provided us with the entertainment. #RHOBH Asher singing and Diana looking like a proud mom is creepy. Rinna saying it is magical is cringy. Erika at least provided us with the entertainment. #RHOBH

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 12

Episode 12 of RHOBH Season 12 was less dramatic than previous installments. It started with all the ladies at Diana Jenkins' Christmas party.

Erika Jayne started annoying her co-stars from the beginning of the party. Advising Minkoff about "laxatives" for her eating disorder was not the only highlight of the evening. She apologized to Kathy Hilton for not attending her daughter Paris Hilton's wedding.

Jayne mentioned that she didn't want to bring "shame" to a beautiful event, referring to her lawsuit. Hilton then went to Kyle Richards and other housewives and told them that she didn't appreciate Jayne's "drunk talk."

Hilton said:

“You don’t ever wanna put yourself in a position of drinking and the losing control.”

Kyle jumped in once again in Jayne's defense and asked Hilton to cut her some slack. Garcelle quickly pointed out that would be unfair. The RHOBH star further said:

“I know we are all friends. And I just feel like some times we can’t always be in denial just for the safety of our friendship. Seeing her [Erika] in Mexico, on the boat she was out of control, and then seeing her at my party. Tonight, Asher’s singing and then she’s shouting out.”

Besides Jayne's drinking drama, RHOBH Season 12 Episode 12 also focused on Dorit Kemsley's husband's arrest on "suspicion of DUI in California." Dorit was seen discussing the incident with her husband, who didn't tell her about it.

The episode further showed Sutton Stracke going on a date with her Bumble date Sanjit. To better understand what went down in the latest episode, look at the official synopsis. It read:

“Diana apologises to Garcelle for acting out at her birthday party; Lisa has a frank conversation with Erika about her recent behaviour; Kathy's prank annoys but doesn't surprise Kyle.”

The title of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 12 was Beverly Hills Blackout. Bravo airs a new episode every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET.

