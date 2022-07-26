What did Erika Jayne say? RHOBH star addresses her “laxative” comment on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder

RHOBH star Erika Jayne recently addressed her “laxative” comment on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder, saying that she was trying to ask her to seek professional treatment.

In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11, Erika Jayne had suggested laxatives to Crystal Kung-Minkoff when the latter opened up about her ED. Following the episode, Erika received plenty of backlash on social media and among the ladies.

During the RHOBH After Show with co-star Dorit Kemsley, Erika clarified her comment:

“I asked Crystal, ‘Why haven’t you sought help for your eating disorder?’ Crystal has told us about it, and she’s been very open on Instagram, social media about her eating disorder, and when I was going through my mental health stuff, I reached out to a psychiatrist to help me. I reached out and got treated. I couldn’t understand why Crystal, when I asked her this, she said, ‘No.'”

What Erika Jayne said about her “laxative” comment to Crystal Kung Minkoff on RHOBH

On the July 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), Crystal Minkoff discussed her eating disorder with Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais at Diana’s house party, saying that when she eats food, she feels guilty and “can’t hold it.”

Upon hearing Crystal, Garcelle empathized with her but Erika said:

“Well, I always think take laxatives and get rid of it.”

Erika's suggestion left both the ladies surprised and speechless. In a confessional, Garcelle said:

"A laxative? She has an eating disorder! Erika is not a doctor, and you don't prescribe laxatives to someone with an eating disorder. It's really the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate time.”

During the RHOBH After Show, Jayne addressed her comment and pointed out that it was “interesting” to hear Crystal’s ED history but she still could not make out why she did not seek professional help. She said:

“If something was occupying that much of my life — if she’s struggling this hard with an eating disorder, telling us about it, going on — honey, you have the means, you’re educated, you have the access, why not seek professional help?”

Crystal, for her part, clarified that she “had treatment in the past” and was currently also talking to someone. The RHOBH star has been very vocal on Instagram about her eating disorder, a condition called bulimia.

Fans reaction on Erika’s laxative comment

Fans of RHOBH were not pleased with Erika “laxative” comment to Crystal and took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Erika’s behavior.

Real Housewives Guru @RHOGullLake Erika encouraging Crystal to take a laxative so she doesn’t have to make herself vomit her food is one of the worse things ever said in Housewives history. #RHOBH Erika encouraging Crystal to take a laxative so she doesn’t have to make herself vomit her food is one of the worse things ever said in Housewives history. #RHOBH

Kay Foreman @perennialLA @RHOGullLake @Realitytea Erika just wants more camera time and she knows the best way to achieve that is to be repulsive @RHOGullLake @Realitytea Erika just wants more camera time and she knows the best way to achieve that is to be repulsive

Angela @Angela40561221 @RHOGullLake @Realitytea Bravo really needs to replace Erika, Lisa, Diana and Kyle. There time is UP. There behavior this season has shown who and what they truly are and it’s not a good look. @RHOGullLake @Realitytea Bravo really needs to replace Erika, Lisa, Diana and Kyle. There time is UP. There behavior this season has shown who and what they truly are and it’s not a good look.

Coy Troy | $3 Trial 🔥🔥🔥 @CoyTroyX ‍ Crystal Kung Minkoff needs to keep her ass and diamond on our screens but AWAY FROM ERIKA JAYNE @RHOGullLake I’m concerned. I think the fans need to make up for switching up on her way too soon this year by protecting her at all costs!!!Crystal Kung Minkoff needs to keep her ass and diamond on our screens but AWAY FROM ERIKA JAYNE @RHOGullLake I’m concerned. I think the fans need to make up for switching up on her way too soon this year by protecting her at all costs!!! 😵‍💫 Crystal Kung Minkoff needs to keep her ass and diamond on our screens but AWAY FROM ERIKA JAYNE https://t.co/uzbqWGydwg

Ms.K. 🌴 🌞 🏄‍♂️ ⛱ @woodsyrose66 .Stuff coming out of her mouth 🤮this season is typical behavior when a "housewife" is feeling the pressure 2 perform. Def needs some acting lessons tho if she's staying. 🤔🙄 @RHOGullLake Ever sense her semi-fall from grace, she's had 2 step up the Erica drama in hopes of not getting the.Stuff coming out of her mouth 🤮this season is typical behavior when a "housewife" is feeling the pressure 2 perform. Def needs some acting lessons tho if she's staying. 🤔🙄 @RHOGullLake Ever sense her semi-fall from grace, she's had 2 step up the Erica drama in hopes of not getting the 👢.Stuff coming out of her mouth 🤮this season is typical behavior when a "housewife" is feeling the pressure 2 perform. Def needs some acting lessons tho if she's staying. 🤔🙄

ᴾᵒᵏᵉᵐᵒⁿ ᴾᵉᵃʳˡ ᴴᵃʳᵇᵒʳ💣 @KyleJorden_ @RHOGullLake she said WHAT? i hope Crystal was ok i have an ED i fight with & that would honestly destroy me for the night @RHOGullLake she said WHAT? i hope Crystal was ok i have an ED i fight with & that would honestly destroy me for the night

Erika's legal troubles continue to haunt her

Erika has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Be it her behavior on the reality show or the lawsuits she and her estranged have faced in the last couple of months, news always seems to seek her out.

The Bravo star again made headlines after she was served papers for a $50 million racketeering lawsuit when she arrived back in Los Angeles on Friday night from her trip to Hawaii.

A woman approached the Pretty Mess singer in the baggage claim area with documents in her hands. The lawsuit, filed by Edelson PC, accused her of nine charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice, racketeering and deceit, among others.

The star has, however, denied such allegations from time to time and claims that she feels “terrible” for everything that is going on.

