What is bulimia? RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff opens up about eating disorder in Season 12 Episode 11

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12, cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her eating disorder condition called bulimia.

In one of the scenes, Kyle Richards and Diana Jenkins talked to her about an Instagram post where she mentioned her condition. The post was dated December 7, 2021, which was when the cast was filming RHOBH Season 12.

Minkoff discussed in the new episode the struggles she faced due to ED. Richards then shared her bulimia story she went through at a young age. The three ladies ended their conversation with teary eyes and warm hugs.

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Instagram post on her eating disorder

For those unaware, bulimia, aka bulimia nervosa, is a serious eating disorder that can be life-threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, the description of bulimia reads:

“People with bulimia may secretly binge — eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over the eating — and then purge, trying to get rid of the extra calories in an unhealthy way.”

Crystal informed her fans through an Instagram post that in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11, she would talk about her condition. The post read:

“Tonight, I begin to open up about my eating disorder. While painful in the experience and likely reliving it, it’s something I am not ashamed of nor believe defines who I am. It’s part of me; a living challenge I face moment to moment.”

It continued:

“If you are also struggling, please remind, you do not have to recover alone. Whether you reach out to family member, friend, teacher, coach, mentor, coworker, professional, hotline, or anyone else you feel comfortable talking with, support is available.”

What suggestion did Erika Jayne give to Crystal Minkoff in RHOBH new episode?

In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11, Crystal Minkoff was seen discussing her ED with Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne at Diana’s house party. She said that she struggles during the holidaysm as celebration means a lot of food.

The conversation soon turned awkward when Erika Jayne suggested that Minkoff should consume laxatives. Both Beauvais and Minkoff looked shocked. In a confessional, Beauvais said:

"A laxative? She has an eating disorder! Erika is not a doctor, and you don't prescribe laxatives to someone with an eating disorder. It's really the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate time.”

After Jayne continued questioning Minkoff about her condition, the latter wondered whether Jayne was trying to help or if she was just drunk. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Jayne asked for another drink after teasing Minkoff about her eating disorder.

The official synopsis of Episode 11, titled The Weight of Words, read:

“Dorit fangirls over Jamie Lee Curtis, who is a special guest at Kyle's charity luncheon; an eye-opening social media post throws attention on Crystal; Sutton comes to the conclusion that some friendships are not meant to be.”

The latest episode had Jamie Lee Curtis as the guest star. It also showed Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins sorting out their feud from the previous episode. Fans’ favorite Kathy Hilton, the sister of Kyle Richards, returned to the show in Episode 11.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo next week for more drama. RHOBH Season 12 Episode 12 will air on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8.00 PM.

