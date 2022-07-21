How many siblings does Kyle Richards have? RHOBH star called filming with her sisters "very difficult"

RHOBH star Kyle Richards has two sisters – Kim Richards (older sister) and Kathy Hilton (older half-sister). Kathy was born to Larry Avanzino and Kathleen "Big Kathy" Richards. After divorcing her father, her mother married Ken Richards and then became parents to Kyle and Kim.

On Tuesday, during her appearance on Channel Seven's The Morning Show in Australia, Kyle opened up about her bond with her sisters when host Larry Emdur asked what it was like to film with her family.

In response, Kyle said:

“That's very difficult. When my sister Kim [Richards] was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever.”

Sisters Kyle and Kim were original cast members on RHOBH, but Kim left the show after five seasons. Kathy joined the series as a new friend in a part-time capacity in Season 12 of RHOBH .

Speaking about Kathy during the interview, Kyle said:

“With Kathy, I was like, "It's gonna be great, we're gonna have fun." And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters, we're blood, so we'll always come back together again at the end of the day.”

Over the years, RHOBH star Kyle Richards' tumultuous relationship with her sisters has often been showcased on the hit Bravo series.

A closer look at the bond between RHOBH star Kyle Richards and her sisters

Kyle Richards has lived most of her life on-camera, giving viewers insight into her professional and personal life, including her bond with her sisters, Kim and Kathy.

Viewers witnessed a fight among them, alongside other issues in Season 1 where Kyle called Kim an "alcoholic" and said that their mother died "stressing" about Kim. As per People, the trio's mother succumbed to breast cancer in 2002.

A trailer for the new season hints at renewed tensions between Kyle and Kathy as the former claims that she feels as if her sister hates her.

In May, after filming RHOBH, Kyle shed light on her current equation with her sisters on Watch What Happens Live, saying that their relationship has changed for good and they are “speaking again” especially after Kyle lost her “best friend, Lorene”, who was also a close friend of her sisters, who have “known Lorene since she was seven.”

In 2015, Kyle sparked a feud with Kim and Kathy when she decided to develop a series, American Woman, based on their late mother Kathleen Richards’ life. Her sisters were not on board, but Kyle still went against their wishes and began the series which was released in 2018 and canceled after one season.

During one of last year’s episodes, Kyle revealed how the death of their mother further created a rift between the sisters and changed their dynamic. She said in a confessional:

"When my mom passed away, the dynamic between Kathy, Kim and I changed, because my mom was always the mediator. If my mom was still alive, we would've still had the arguments that we had, 1,000 percent. But all the years of not spending time together, my mom would never have tolerated that and she would have brought us all together, always."

What to expect from the sisters in this season of RHOBH?

The sisters had repaired their relationship by the time they started filming Season 11, but things between Kyle and Kathy will change for the worse this season. A trailer shows Kyle appearing upset when Lisa Rinna tells Kathy:

"You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy. You're not going to get away with it."

Kyle then says to Kathy:

“I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"

What is the fight all about? Tune in on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET to know all about it on RHOBH.

