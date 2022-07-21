What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11 air? Jamie Lee Curtis’ guest appearance, release date, and more explored

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11 will air at 8.00 PM on Bravo on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The upcoming episode will see actress Jamie Lee Curtis making a special guest appearance and all the cast members will be enamored with her. Kathy Hilton will also make an appearance during the episode.

Episode 11 is set to reveal a few astonishing facts about Erika and her estranged husband Tom’s divorce process.

Everything you need to know about RHOBH Season 12 Episode 11 ahead of the premiere

Episode 11 of RHOBH Season 12 will show the cast gathering for a party. The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Weight of Words, reads:

“A startling social media post brings attention to Crystal, Dorit fangirls over Jamie Lee Curtis, who is a special guest at Kyle’s charity luncheon, and Sutton concludes that some friendships are not meant to be.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will also make her guest appearance on the new episode of RHOBH and she “even steps in when Sutton Stracke almost glues Sheree Zampino's eye shut.” Kathy Hilton also appears at the party and the cast is more than happy to have her company.

Episode 11 will also heavily feature Erika. The drinking problem of the reality star will cause concern among the ladies. In the preview clip, Erika is seen telling Lisa about Tom and his mental health. She tells Lisa how Tom is losing his memory and he called her to ask about her COVID recovery.

Erika even opens up about their divorce proceedings. She explains that she can’t get a divorce yet despite being “legally separated” from Tom since lawsuits have been filed against the duo. Erika also reveals that Tom has “dropped the divorce lawyer," likely because they could not pay him. His brother will now represent him in the divorce proceedings.

After a previous lawsuit related to embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from plane crash victims, Erika and her estranged husband are now being sued by Nicolas Cage's ex-wife Christina Fulton. The actress allegedly filed a lawsuit worth more than $745,000 over claims of fraud and theft.

The lawsuit reportedly accuses Tom and his two former colleagues of misappropriating Christina’s car accident settlement, which reportedly totaled $924,000, “to pay the personal lifestyle expenses of the Girardi's including Erika Girardi through her company EJ Global LLC."

RHOBH Episode 10 recap

In the last episode, which was titled Rich Women Doing Things, Garcelle confronted Erika about telling her son to “f*ck off." She immediately apologized for speaking to the adolescent in an adult manner.

Sheree Zampino, on the other hand, said that she would also love a three-way with Garcelle’s son Oliver, making everyone laugh. Sheree even pointed out Erika’s drinking problem while at lunch with Kyle and Garcelle. However, Kyle said that she was happy about Erika being more vulnerable. Garcelle replied:

“Aren’t you afraid it’s going to lead to alcoholism?”

Diana got into a heated argument with Sutton for provoking her at Garcelle’s party. After a lengthy conversation, Sutton left the restaurant and ended up crying about her relationship with Diana.

Tune in to Bravo on Wednesday, July 20, to watch all the new drama that awaits the ladies of RHOBH.

