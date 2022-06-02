"I’m disgusted": RHOBH fans slam Erika after she accused victims of lying about not receiving money

RHOBH returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. Season 12 recently premiered, and right from the start, Erika Jayne was very defensive when someone brought out the topic of her estranged husband Tom Giraldi's embezzlement case. She took it to another level this week when she accused the victims of lying about not receiving their compensation.

During this week's episode of RHOBH, the housewives were gathered at Kyle's dessert house when Erika opened up and thanked the ladies for accepting her while she was in a bad state a year ago. Garcelle revealed that she was upset with Erika's behavior because she showed no compassion.

The RHOBH star shared that she couldn't show compassion because she was in the middle of a lawsuit, and every word counted. But then she dropped a bomb that left everyone taken aback. Erika said,

"We’re not even sure that there were people that weren’t paid. This thing is a long way from over, and there is still a lot of investigating that needs to be done, and we don’t have all the facts yet."

This insensitive statement by Erika disappointed fans. Taking to social media after watching this week's episode, fans claimed that this was a new low even for Erika.

AWASH-PRODUCTIONS @awashprod The fact that Erika is lyin her azz off about the widows & orphans stolen funds is disgusting! They have already been violated & she’s violating them again!! I’m disgusted 🤬! #RHOBH The fact that Erika is lyin her azz off about the widows & orphans stolen funds is disgusting! They have already been violated & she’s violating them again!! I’m disgusted 🤬!#RHOBH

Fans slam Erika for accusing the victims of her lawsuit on RHOBH

Taking to Twitter, fans criticized Erika, claiming she was a horrible person for what she said. Some added that this was very low, even for the RHOBH star herself.

🌻🌻🌻 @Yellowisme___ Erika is just a horrible person child #rhobh Erika is just a horrible person child #rhobh

Nerdy Fro Rocka 🇱🇷 @Mohaginy I need Erika to be quiet. That statement alluding to the fact some of the victims are lying is low. Just be quiet. #RHOBH I need Erika to be quiet. That statement alluding to the fact some of the victims are lying is low. Just be quiet. #RHOBH

C @barelymental WOW!! Now Erika is calling the victims liars🤦‍♂️That’s low even by her standards #RHOBH WOW!! Now Erika is calling the victims liars🤦‍♂️That’s low even by her standards #RHOBH

The Latifah @TheLatifah Erika suggesting that the victims were paid to lie on her crusty scammer husband is a new low for her. #RHOBH Erika suggesting that the victims were paid to lie on her crusty scammer husband is a new low for her. #RHOBH https://t.co/wF2j6GTXbx

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef Erika insinuating the victims were lying about not being paid... lowest of the low. #RHOBH Erika insinuating the victims were lying about not being paid... lowest of the low. #RHOBH

Summertime1 @sb9uc #rhobh takeaways Erika is painful to watch with her inability to have compassion, this robbery story needs to move on, and dianna is boring me so far. #rhobh takeaways Erika is painful to watch with her inability to have compassion, this robbery story needs to move on, and dianna is boring me so far.

snackyrob @robbysisland #RHOBH Erika is ridiculous with these lines that she couldn't show compassion. #RHOBH Erika is ridiculous with these lines that she couldn't show compassion. https://t.co/jEXYmd9yaq

More details on what happened in this week's episode of RHOBH

Erika has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans. When the season premiered, Erika threatened Sutton Stracke when she questioned the RHOBH star regarding the same topic.

She even refused to apologize to Sutton for her poor behavior. Since then, Erika had been very touchy about the subject considering her ex-husband.

This week, Sutton's designer from France finally arrived, and she decided to throw a party. The housewife sent invites to the other women. While everyone decided to go, Erika decided to stay back and not go to the party. Meanwhile, Garcelle revealed that her son got a job with Lisa Vanderpump.

Still recovering from the robbery at her home, Dorit revealed her traumas. She described how she was alone at home with her children while her husband was out of town when the theft took place.

Dorit revealed that she had been going to EMDR therapy to heal from the trauma of the break-in. During her therapy, Dorit was asked to relive the memories of that night. Unable to control herself, she broke down and revealed that she could only think of a headline that would've said she's shot and her children had also been shot and found dead in their respective bedrooms.

Next week, when the series returns for an all-new episode, the ladies take a trip on a private jet for a getaway.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

