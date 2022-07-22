Why did Lisa Rinna lock herself in bedroom on RHOBH’s Aspen trip? Reason revealed in mid-season trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is turning out to be one of the most dramatic seasons. It has completed 11 episodes and is set to entertain viewers with its next bunch of episodes.

Bravo recently released the mid-season trailer of Season 12, where Kathy Hilton stole the show. The 63-year-old made her first appearance this season in Episode 11. She appeared alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, on the show.

While fans were thrilled to see her return, the new trailer showed that the cast members didn’t enjoy her company this time. In the clip, the ladies take a trip to Aspen, where Kathy becomes furious for some reason. While recalling the scenario later with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna said:

“I had locked myself in the bedroom.”

RHOBH Season 12 mid-season trailer explained

The Kathy Hilton drama in Aspen is one of the most-awaited storylines of RHOBH Season 12. Fans have been eager to learn what went wrong between the ladies on that trip.

The trailer started with Kathy addressing news reports of her misbehaving with the ladies on the Aspen trip in an interview. She stated that reports claimed she was screaming and throwing things, but that was not her.

The clip then showed Kathy in Aspen, yelling:

“I'm f***ing pissed off.”

The next scene featured Diana Jenkins discussing the trip with Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The former said:

“Kathy was f***ing raging. I don't even know who that person was.”

The producer was then heard asking Lisa in her confessional why Kathy was upset. So, the trailer took the viewers to the beginning of the story. Although the clip didn’t give away any important details, it showed the ladies having a good time at different parties before heading off to Aspen.

The beginning of the friendship between Erika and Sutton Stracke was shown. The ladies were also seen arguing when Erika discussed her ongoing legal drama. She was later seen throwing a shade at Kathy as she said:

“If I can be torn apart, hearings and widows, Kathy has to own her sh*t too.”

Towards the end of the video, Lisa was seen confronting Kathy after the Aspen trip. Kyle Richards was also present at the time and was seen in tears. Furthermore, Lisa questioned Kathy by saying she wanted to know “from where that hatred comes.”

In response, Kathy stated that Lisa sometimes could be “very unkind” as well. Later in the trailer, Kyle mentioned to Dorit Kemsley that someone from their group was trying to ruin Kathy’s name.

What did Kathy say that made Lisa upset?

In an interview with E! News, Kathy admitted to saying insensitive things to Lisa and Erika. However, she took full responsibility for her behavior and mentioned that she apologized multiple times post the incident.

The RHOBH star said:

“I said some things that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling."

However, while the trailer implied that Kathy said something to Lisa, the 63-year-old socialite cleared the air by saying she never badmouthed Lisa. Kathy revealed that the latter said something insensitive about Kyle off-camera.

Kathy continued:

“I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that's her business. I have to take the responsibility. I was frustrated. I should not have said anything. And I did apologize and apologize."

She admitted that the differences between her and her sister Kyle had been sorted out.

Meanwhile, the storyline is yet to air on RHOBH Season 12, but going by the trailer, it will be full of drama and entertainment. Viewers can catch a new episode of RHOBH Season 12 every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

