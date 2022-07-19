Who is Sabrina Soto from Secret Celebrity Renovation? Interior designer all set to return to CBS' renovation show

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 is set to air on Netflix on July 22 with 46-year-old Sabrina Soto taking the creative wheel in her hand and putting her interior design cap on. She previously appeared on the first season of the show.

When she is not helping celebrities renovate houses as part of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Sabrina Soto is a homestyle expert for Target and a licensed real estate agent who is LEED accredited. There are only 6,900 accredited interior designers worldwide.

Secret Celebrity Renovation will enable celebrities from different fields to surprise someone in a grand way. As part of the show, celebrities can secretly renovate someone’s house as a token of appreciation and love.

Joining the Secret Celebrity Renovation team this year is Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight once again as host and Rob Mariano, who was previously a part of the show as a celebrity.

Sabrina Soto beyond Secret Celebrity Renovation

Sabrina Soto is a first-generation Cuban-American with a net worth of $2 million. Soto’s passion for interior design ignited while working with her mother in her decorating and home staging business.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation designer is also known for her eccentric designs and for mixing luxury with budget. On her website, she quoted her mother, who said:

“It doesn’t matter if we have one dollar or one million dollars, be proud of our home!”

Sabrina Soto is an interior designer, best-selling author, and a consultant. She is famously known as the host of The High/Low Project as well as a featured designer on HGTV.

She is also a mother who loves spending time with her daughter Olivia and treating her family to her second passion, cooking.

She first found fame after hosting shows on TLC and MTV, as well as a Yahoo!-based web series where she interviewed other celebrities and artists.

Sabrina Soto's achievements and entrepreneurial adventures

The Secret Celebrity Renovation designer has a published book Sabrina Soto Home Design: A Layer-by-Layer Approach to Turning Your Ideas Into the Home of Your Dreams that was published in 2012 by Wiley & Sons Canada.

Soto's book description reads:

“In Sabrina Soto Home Design, each chapter represents one decorating "layer," such as color or furnishings. Following along with the chapters, you′ll build a design component by component.”

It continues:

“Packed with useful and time–tested tips and shortcuts like those Sabrina features on her TV shows and website, the book also shows you how to save money, time, and effort without sacrificing style.”

She also appeared on several HGTV shows including HGTV Green Home, White House Christmas, Get it Sold, Real Estate Intervention, and HGTV Showdown. She has also been featured in publications such as Time magazine, USA Today, Washington Post, LA Daily News, People En Espanol, Esquire, and Latina magazine.





It's the week before High Point Market and we're obsessing over this virtual lounge area Sabrina Soto designed for Martha Stewart Living's April issue!

The Secret Celebrity Renovation design expert has her own Indoor/Outdoor collection and Casa collection that features modern textures and patterns that range from bold and geometric to soft and playful. Her designs are largely influenced by her everyday life.

She also has weekly podcasts that are available on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, Pocketcast, and Iheartradio.

Did you listen to my podcast with Sabrina Soto? Listen now and be amazed at Sabrina has been an entrepreneur since she was 7 years old!

Her website said:

"Honest, inspirational and candid conversations with TV personality and designer Sabrina Soto and her many guests on life, growth, friendship and purpose. Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto, a weekly podcast for motivation, truth and a little reminder that you’re not alone. Because we can all use a redesign sometimes.”

Apart from being a lifestyle expert, TV personality, interior designer, and real estate agent, Soto also has her own blog where she talks about her DIY projects and recipes. She also shares tips and setups for home decor on her Instagram page.

