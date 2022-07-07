How old is Sabrina Soto? HGTV star called off her engagement with renowned chef Dean Sheremet

It’s over between Sabrina Soto and her fiancé Dean Sheremet. The 46-year-old called off her engagement with renowned chef Dean less than a year after they got engaged.

The HGTV star made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday with no ring on her finger, saying that she is proud of herself.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the 41-year-old chef put up an Instagram post where he stated that it was now time to focus on his son, work and his abilities.

The former couple announced their engagement in December 2021 after making their relationship "Instagram-official" in July.

All about Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet's relationship

Interior designer Sabrina Soto parted ways with her ex-fiance Dean Sheremet when she called off her engagement six months after saying yes to his proposal.

Sheremet popped the question on Soto's birthday in December 2021 and the interior designer posted their proposal selfie on her Instagram page. The proposal took place on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and the picture showed Soto wearing a rose-gold banded David Alan ring.

In February, Soto told People that her and Sheremet's kids have bonded since the two got engaged. She said:

"It's always a bit of a transition, no matter what. So the great thing is that my daughter, Olivia, and Atlas are thick as thieves. They get along so great."

However, this wasn't either of their first relationships. Sheremet was previously married to country singer LeAnn Rimes. The former couple married in 2002 but parted ways in 2010 after Rimes’ affair with her Lifetime movie co-star and now-husband, Eddie Cibrian, surfaced.

Prior to Rimes, the former Dive Right In with Dean Sheremet podcast host was married to photographer Sarah Silver from 2011 to 2016. He shares his 3-year-old son, Atlas Wilding, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Black, with whom he got engaged in 2018.

“DIY Mama” Soto shares her 6-year-old daughter, Olivia Gray, with her ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg.

About HGTV star Sabrina Soto

The renowned interior designer, consultant, and entrepreneur Sabrina Soto is best known as the popular host of The High/Low Project. Soto is the first of her Cuban family to be born in the United States. She learned the art of home decor from her mother, who was into decorating and the home staging business.

“Redesigning Life Podcast” host has also appeared on several HGTV shows. These shows include White House Christmas, Get It Sold, Real Estate Intervention, TODAY, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Good Morning America. She was also a part of Rachael Ray, The View, The Chew, and The Talk along with other shows.

Sabrina Soto and her work have also been featured in publications namely the Time magazine, USA Today, The Washington Post, LA Daily News, and others.

The “Bargain Hunter” and New York native is also a home-style expert for Target, a licensed real estate agent with LEED accreditation, and a “Best Selling Author.”

About chef Dean Sheremet

A Michigan-born actor and dancer with a net worth of $2 million, Dean Sheremet is best known for his cooking skills. The Los Angeles native learned about his passion for cooking from his grandmother Stella.

He graduated top of his class from the French Culinary Institute. Following this, he was in the “kitchens of Nobu 57 and the 3-Michelin starred Jean Georges,” as per his website, deansheremet.com

Not Another Teen Movie star has appeared on Fox's hit show, My Kitchen Rules, and The CW's Terry Crew Saves Christmas. He also appeared on Access Hollywood, CBS The Talk, and Fox’s Good Day LA, among other shows.

After breaking up, Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet are now focussing on their kids and their professional lives.

