Who is the richest host in HGTV’s Battle on the Beach? Fortune explored ahead of Season 2 premiere

HGTV's Battle on the Beach season 2, which premiered on June 5, features design rivals Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab). Moreover, these renovation experts have carried out several home projects on their shows, mainly contributing to their net worth. Ty Pennington has the highest net worth of $12 million among the three.

Battle on the Beach features the three experts coaching three amateur renovation duos. These teams will have to perform everything- from house painting to wood cutting and ultimately flip a wretched house into a beachside getaway.

The official synopsis of the Battle on the Beach reads:

The star experts will mentor three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize toward their next flip.

Net Worth of Battle on the Beach season 2 experts

1) Taniya Nayak

Best known for her appearances on HGTV’s Designed to Sell, Destination Design, and Bang for Your Buck, Taniya Nayak has $1.2 Million.

In 2003, Taniya landed her first job as an interior designer on ABC's Knock First. Soon she got a gig on HGTV in the show, Designed to Sell in 2004 and was even called to host Domino Design Bazaar.

The 49-year-old renovation expert's net worth is not just a result of her TV appearances. Instead, she runs her own interior design company, Taniya Nayak Design LLC. Moreover, she is also the ambassador for ED on Air.

Her work has been featured in multiple places like Architectural Digest India, The Boston Globe, and The Washington Post, which got her great recognition in the renovation industry.

Lastly, the Battle on the Beach expert was also invited to the shows, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The View, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

2) Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington is a television host, model, philanthropist, and carpenter with a net worth of $12 million. He was most famous for being the host of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2003, for which he charged almost $75000 per episode.

He hosted Ty's Great British Adventure on UKTV Home in the United Kingdom and was a carpenter on the TLC reality show Trading Spaces.

Moreover, the 57-year-old also manufactures a furniture line for the Howard Miller Company. Pennington was just 12 when he realized his interest in home renovation. His carpentry and home improvement skills are entirely self-taught.

The renovation experts also have an endorsement deal with Sears that produces bedding, tabletop items, bath accessories, furniture, patio furniture, etc. Alongside promoting Sears, he also carries a line of hardwood flooring through Lumber Liquidators.

Moreover, the Battle on the Beach expert has also authored Ty's Tricks: Home Repair Secrets Plus Cheap and Easy Projects to Transform any room, a do-it-yourself guide on home improvement book, released on May 15, 2007.

3) Alison Victoria

Television personality and interior designer Alison Victoria has a net worth of $3 million. Although she has appeared in multiple home renovation shows, she is best known for hosting the TV series Kitchen Crashers. She was the first female host of the Crasher series for the HGTV and DIY Networks.

After appearing in Kitchen Cashers from 2011 to 2016, Alison signed for multiple shows like the TV series Hotel Impossible, DIY Insider, Windy City Rehab, Rock the Block, and more.

In 2019, the 40-year-old was an executive producer on Windy City Rehab. Moreover, she also runs her own company, Alison Interiors, but she worked at Christopher Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Viewers can watch Battle on the Beach episodes every Sunday and Monday on HGTV at 9/8c.

