What time will Windy City Rehab Season 3 Episode 6 air? Host Alison Victoria to deal with demanding homeowners

Windy City Rehab Season 3 will air its Episode 6 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9/8c on HGTV. The upcoming episode will see renovation expert Alison Victoria have a tough time dealing with the homeowners and finishing her new project.

The show revolves around the 40-year-old interior designer's adventures as she flips old and rusty houses into lively abodes in Chicago. Alison Victoria’s former business partner Donovan Eckhardt is not accompanying her in the new season of Windy City Rehab.

All about Windy City Rehab Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Windy City Rehab Season 3 will see designer Alison Victoria struggling with her new project and dealing with demanding homeowners. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Alison takes on a project to rescue her clients from a bad floor plan in the Chicago suburb of Evanston; she has to juggle a huge budget, tight timelines and demanding homeowners as she struggles to keep the renovation on track.”

The new season of the beloved show features Victoria buying and restoring old houses in her hometown of Chicago. She works “to restore dignity to the homes while adding more square footage, style, and modern twists." Her projects usually involve neglected homes in historic neighborhoods.

After a tough Season 2, she has already begun working her magic in Season 3. In 2020, the designer had to deal with some legal matters due to her former business partner Donovan Eckhardt. The wrong partnership not only caused her monetary losses but also put her in legal trouble, especially with the ‘stop work’ order. In her own words, she has “gone through hell."

After all the trouble, her partner eventually resigned from the job. Victoria now looks after the entire business.

Windy City Rehab Season 3 Episode 5 recap

In last week’s episode titled Back to the Client Game, which aired on May 19, Victoria took up a new project for a couple who were on a shoestring budget for the renovation. The official synopsis of the episode read:

“As Alison continues to rebound from a tumultuous year, she dips her toes back into the world of client renovations; she takes on a Chicago couple with a big wish list and a tight budget.”

Victoria started working with her new clients Nahal and Amin Mashouf in Chicago. The married couple had purchased a 3,400-square-foot brick house, built in the 1890s, in the affluent Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The house needed some renovation work, which is where Alison came into the picture.

The couple wanted the designer to bring new life to their old house with some premium, luxurious design concepts, but their budget was just $150,000. With three storeys, a basement, and a roof deck to renovate, the budget definitely was not a lot. As the housework progressed, the new property failed the electrical and plumbing inspections. Victoria became increasingly worried as removing and reinstalling everything new would cost around $15,000.

Despite all the trouble and the tight budget, Victoria managed to pull off a miracle. Her renovation work left the homeowners stunned. The customized kitchen hood, which was designed by her friend Ari, the living room mantle, and a unique pedestal for the kitchen island were just a few of the interesting elements. Alison incorporated a sauna, gym, and media room in the basement, and a unique fireplace mantel in the master bedroom. All in all, she gave her clients everything they wished for within the budget, leaving them ecstatic.

Tune in on Thursday, May 26, to HGTV to watch more such home renovations by Victoria on Windy City Rehab Season 3.

