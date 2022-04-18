Windy City Rehab Season 3: Who is Alison Victoria and what is her net worth?

HGTV is set to release the third season of Windy City Rehab starring interior designer Alison Victoria. The 40-year-old's net worth is $3 million and she has flipped several overlooked old houses.

Victoria is a client favorite and is known for her warm and fun spirit. She has always had a quirky approach to transforming old and rusty looks and objects.

Windy City Rehab features Alison Victoria channelizing her passion for home renovations in her hometown of Chicago. She visits old derelict houses in the town with a motive to transform them into something unbelievable. With her knack for infusing life in old spaces, she will be rehabbing houses in Chicago into something new.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Interior designer Alison Victoria combines upscale design with a passion for her hometown as she buys and restores old homes in Chicago. For these neglected homes in historic neighborhoods, she works to restore dignity to the homes while adding more square footage, style, and modern twists. But each house has a past, and she never knows what challenges lie hidden beneath the decades of paint and plaster.

Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab was inspired by her dad’s admiration of old homes in Chicago

A Chicago native, Alison was born on 31 October 1981. She used to see old homes in Chicago when her dad took her and the entire family on car rides all around the city, which is where she got the passion for flipping homes from.

The Chicago-born said in an interview with Roku:

I would see all these houses and I just would like to dream of living in one of them one day

After renovating the Wicker Park property, which turned out to be a head-turner, she knew that she wanted to create a career in home renovation.

In 1999, she went to Las Vegas to complete her graduation from the University of Nevada. After finishing her degree, she became the youngest designer at Christopher Homes in Las Vegas, where she designed interiors for affluent, semi-custom residences.

After working at Christopher Homes for two years, she went on to establish her own interior design company named, Alison Victoria Interiors. It is a consulting firm located in Chicago and Las Vegas.

Before hosting Windy City Rehab, Victoria had also appeared on two other shows on HGTV. Initially, she was the ghost designer for the Crasher franchises: Crashers, Bath Crashers, Room Crashers, and Yard Crashers. Her spell-bound work allowed her to host her own show, Kitchen Crashers. Moreover, she was recognized as the first female host of Network’s Crasher series.

After hosting Windy City Rehab, she rose to even more success in her career.

Viewers can watch season 3 of the show premiering on April 21 at 8.00 p.m. CT on HGTV and Discovery Plus.

