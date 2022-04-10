What time will Unsellable Houses Season 3 premiere on HGTV? Release date, plot, hosts, and more about the show

After a successful second season, HGTV is back with the third installment of Unsellable Houses. The hosts who were seen giving tough competition to the contenders on Rock the Block will be seen here.

Real estate experts and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb will host the new show, helping desperate clients fix their properties that have been sitting in the market without any buyers. The sisters will completely transform these spaces and prepare them for potential buyers.

Unsellable Houses release date, plot, hosts, and more details

Season 3 of Unsellable Houses premieres on April 12 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV with home renovation experts Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb. The duo will work their magic on homes in the Pacific Northwest, transforming them into beautiful spaces.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Top-selling real estate agents and twin sisters, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis return to assist homeowners who are struggling to sell their less-than-perfect homes in the new season of Unsellable Houses.”

On the show, Lamb, who founded Lamb Real Estate in 2009, will share her expertise “in home renovation, design, and staging.” Her team was crowned as the Top Producing Team in Snohomish County, whereas she was rated as the number three Top Agent in Washington.

Her sister, Davis, who is an expert in budget and negotiations, will work with her sister to renovate homes and “make the sale in record time.” After working for a national food brokerage organization for over seven years, Davis spent two years as a real estate transaction coordinator before becoming a realtor.

In the premiere episode, the sisters will help their cousin, Jake, and his wife, Brittney, in selling their property in Snohomish County. The property has left prospective buyers uninterested due to its condition. The sisters will help transform this DIY-gone-wrong into a market-ready home.

The show first premiered in May 2019 and became an instant hit among viewers due to its unique construction, remodeling, and restoration ideas. HGTV reported more than 31 million total viewers tuned in for season 2. Following this success, HGTV renewed the show for an additional 13 episodes in September 2021.

Other than hosting the show, Lamb and Davis will next be seen as experts on the new Home Town spinoff, Home Town Kickstart, which will premiere on April 24, 2022.

Unsellable Houses is produced by High Noon Entertainment and season 3 of the show starts Tuesday, April 12, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

