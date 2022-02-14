Rock the Block Season 3: Release date, cast, and more about HGTV's ultimate makeover series

HGTV's popular home renovation series, Rock The Block, is returning with Season 3. Adding a little twist to the show's format, the pair of contestants will be made up of either siblings, domestic partners, or spouses.

Two of the four teams will be competing in a renovation showdown to brag about rights and a street named in their honor.

After all, the upcoming show is based on four duo teams competing to renovate identical properties and transform them into stunning suburban homes. Contestants will be fuelled with six days and a budget of $225,000 to create breathtakingly beautiful properties.

Who is participating in 'Rock The Block' Season 3?

Renovators for this season include Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), and veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod, joined by her builder husband, Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate).

Season 3's host, Ty Pennington, in a press release quoted:

"The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area." "Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew, and you won't believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable."

Adding to Pennington's comment, Betsy Sanner Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development at HGTV, added:

"Our renovation competitions continue to perform well, and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block."

The show has been a viewer's favorite due to its intriguing and innovative concept. Like the previous seasons, they are highly excited to watch Season 3.

When is Rock The Block Season 3 premiering?

HGTV's show is premiering on Tuesday, March 28, at 9.00 pm EST. Viewers can also expect previous season's contestants and winners to appear as judges.

Jasmine Roth, Drew Scott, Alison Victoria, Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, and more will be starring as guest judges on the show.

Season 3 will be filmed in Charleston, South Carolina.

