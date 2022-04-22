How Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria paid off her investors' debt of over $7,40,000

Windy City Rehab aired its season premiere tonight, April 21, on HGTV.

After a dissatisfying and scandalous Season 2, the first episode of the third season saw Alison Victoria renovating an entire apartment building within two years.

Making no profit on tonight's episode, Alison cleared off her investors' debt of over $7,40,000 by selling off the new apartment building for $1,450,000. She spent $657,425 on the project in total.

Windy City Rehab follows interior designer Alison Victoria, who redecorates and renovates old houses in her hometown of Chicago.

Alison from Windy City Rehab converts an old dingy space into an apartment building within 2 years

Tonight on Windy City Rehab, Alison revealed that her investors were in debt of $7,40,000.

To help them, Alison decided to renovate a four-unit apartment building, which she bought in 2019 for $5,50,000. She set a goal of finishing up her work on the building within one year and a selling price of $1.1 million.

The building needed to be reframed, making it lose square footage, but Alison took on the challenge like a champ.

The old foul-smelling building was completely ruined and came with just two newel posts. Alison chose to give the home an entire black-colored 1940s look. She also decided to expand the kitchen for multiple tenants of the building. The team used a cheap mix and match of porcelain and ceramics for the base of the home.

To attract more customers, she designed custom-made bigger closets, hidden wooden storage areas and added washers and dryers to each unit. She also decorated the doors using corbels.

Alison chose reclaimed wood with wider planks to change the framework of the house. She and her team put a brass cap above the main door to give it a Chicago-style vibe. Her team decided to gray wash the yellow wooden table they wanted for the kitchen to give it a more classy vibe.

She chose Barnwood-style tiles (mixing up old and new) to give the house a smooth flow and used the original glass-block windows found in the building for ventilation purposes.

Eventually, she was able to construct four units, each consisting of two bedrooms, one bathroom, one kitchen, and one hidden bathroom pantry.

Alison chose renters who were willing to pay $2500 per month as rent and $200 for parking. She eventually sold the building for $1,450,000, which was just what she expected.

Viewers can watch new episodes of Windy City Rehab Season 3 on Thursdays at 8.00 PM on HGTV and Discovery Plus.

