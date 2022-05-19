"This show is a keeper": Fans impressed with season premiere of HGTV's Buy It or Build It

HGTV's newest home renovation series, Buy It or Build It stars twin brothers and contractors from Dallas, Chris and Calvin LaMont who will help their clients redecorate their homes. Customers will choose whether to renovate their houses entirely or make exciting modifications to their existing homes.

HGTV @hgtv NEW SHOW ALERT NEW SHOW ALERT #BuyItOrBuildIt stars Dallas-Based twin brothers Chris & Calvin LaMont as they help clients decide whether to renovate an existing home to fit their lifestyle or build a new home that is completely customized. Tune in to the premiere tomorrow night at 9|8c! 🚨 NEW SHOW ALERT 🚨 #BuyItOrBuildIt stars Dallas-Based twin brothers Chris & Calvin LaMont as they help clients decide whether to renovate an existing home to fit their lifestyle or build a new home that is completely customized. Tune in to the premiere tomorrow night at 9|8c! https://t.co/CqC3fDT6s1

The twin duo arrived in Dallas with a passion for designing, and together they aim to create stunning one-of-a-kind homes. Chris loves old homes with great potential and will suggest ideas for his clients to give their old houses a new look. Calvin will present sketches for a brand new home at the same price point. Once the clients decide, the LaMont twins will work together to create a beautiful space.

Fans react to the Buy It or Build It season premiere

Fans were impressed with the concept of the show and the standard of work of the twins. They took to social media to express the same :

Cole. @sugarfree514 Taking me back to when I was excited to watch #HGTV . This show is a keeper! #buyitorbuildit Taking me back to when I was excited to watch #HGTV. This show is a keeper! #buyitorbuildit

Marcus Lemonis @marcuslemonis @hgtv twitter.com/hgtv/status/15… HGTV @hgtv Tonight's premiere of #BuyItOrBuildIt is full of surprises, one of which includes the discovery of a safe that Chris and Calvin LaMont manage to crack, courtesy of cinema. Treasure the full episode, starting at 9|8c! 🗝 Tonight's premiere of #BuyItOrBuildIt is full of surprises, one of which includes the discovery of a safe that Chris and Calvin LaMont manage to crack, courtesy of cinema. Treasure the full episode, starting at 9|8c! 🗝 💎 https://t.co/upl8Hj9XaU This new show is really fun .. I’m trying not to pick a side .: but not doing well with that .. #buyitorbuildit This new show is really fun .. I’m trying not to pick a side .: but not doing well with that .. #buyitorbuildit @hgtv twitter.com/hgtv/status/15…

Dre Vin Sanders @utilizemind2

My wife said I take the new one .. thank you @hgtv this new show #Buyitorbuildit me and my wife like this new show. Especially how they show the vision of building the house. Wow!My wife said I take the new one .. thank you @hgtv this new show #Buyitorbuildit me and my wife like this new show. Especially how they show the vision of building the house. Wow! My wife said I take the new one .. thank you https://t.co/zPIpVHeDrP

Nicol E Melmenditon @QueenMelmendi #BuyItOrBuildIt #HGTVAddict That wall of doors to the courtyard is gorgeous and that closet! The courtyard looks so relaxing. That wall of doors to the courtyard is gorgeous and that closet! The courtyard looks so relaxing. 😍 #BuyItOrBuildIt #HGTVAddict

What to expect from the season premiere of Buy It or Build It?

Episode 1 of Buy It or Build It aired on May 18, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV. The official synopsis of the episode, titled One Happy Family Home, reads:

"A couple needs a new home for their growing family, but while a game room tops his wish list, she thinks a walk-in closet is more important. Chris and Calvin each work to turn their strict budget and tight deadline into a family home they'll both love."

For the first episode, couple Dominique and Darrian Campbell are looking for a house. The duo revealed that renovations in their existing home were taking a lot of time and money, hence the change.

Buy It or Build It host Chris first took them to a 1977-built house in Bent Tree, Dallas. While the couple was skeptical, the contractor showed them some great ideas for the kitchen, the closet, and the game room, all according to their liking. Their only issue was that the backyard wasn't big enough for their kid.

HGTV @hgtv Tonight's premiere of #BuyItOrBuildIt is full of surprises, one of which includes the discovery of a safe that Chris and Calvin LaMont manage to crack, courtesy of cinema. Treasure the full episode, starting at 9|8c! 🗝 Tonight's premiere of #BuyItOrBuildIt is full of surprises, one of which includes the discovery of a safe that Chris and Calvin LaMont manage to crack, courtesy of cinema. Treasure the full episode, starting at 9|8c! 🗝 💎 https://t.co/upl8Hj9XaU

Taking that as an opportunity, Calvin showed them a brand new plot where they would build a brand new home, catering to all of their needs. Although that intrigued the couple, they still had an issue with the house having two stories because of Dominique's new injury that didn't allow her to climb stairs.

The couple eventually decided and went with Chris' idea to buy the 1977 Bent Treehouse. The duo revealed that saving $100,000 was a huge advantage, and the house was also in a lively neighborhood. So the twins got to make some excellent renovations.

HGTV @hgtv 🤗 #BeforeAndAfter Spoiler alert! Tonight on #BuyItOrBuildIt ...they bought it! In the show's premiere episode, Chris and Calvin LaMont turned a drab midcentury into something clean and modern (that the family immediately fell in love with!). Spoiler alert! Tonight on #BuyItOrBuildIt...they bought it! In the show's premiere episode, Chris and Calvin LaMont turned a drab midcentury into something clean and modern (that the family immediately fell in love with!). 🏡 🤗 #BeforeAndAfter https://t.co/J3wVutLCDW

While Chris took care of making renovations with the help of fellow contractor Michael, Calvin worked with expert designer Lindsey Walker to decide on the color of the tiles and the general tone of the house.

The duo managed to create a beautiful house under the couple's decided budget, with everything they envisioned. Dominique asked for a big closet, and Darrian wanted to have his own game room/bar/office, and the hosts got that done perfectly.

Tune in to Buy It or Build It next week on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV for another exciting project.

Edited by Sayati Das