What time will 100 Day Dream Home season 3 finale air? Plot, release date and more about HGTV’s renovation series

The ten-episode series of HGTV’s home-renovation show, 100 Day Dream Home, is set to air its finale episode on Monday, April 25. Brian and Mike Kleinschmidt, the home-renovation wife and husband duo, have successfully renovated dream houses for families within a time frame of 100 days throughout the show's third season.

Moreover, the finale will be quite a challenge for the duo as they are going to renovate a house that has an extra guesthouse.

100 Day Dream Home is quite a widely show. It features the celebrity couple renovating the houses of people with a challenge to finish it within 100 days. Obviously, they have to face many challenges to deliver their projects all the time.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, Florida, that makes dream homes come true. She's the realtor, he's the developer and together they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less."

What to expect from the finale of 100 Day Dream Home season 3?

The upcoming episode of the 100 Day Dream Home titled, Honeymoon Home, will feature Brian and Mike renovating the home of a newly-engaged couple. Although they want to spend some time together, they are finding it tough. The reason behind it is that their hometown is too small for the couple to find a home and spend time in.

To solve their problem, Brian and Mika will be renovating a house with a guesthouse to provide the couple ample space and ambiance to get to know each other well.

The official description of the show reads:

"An engaged couple is excited to start their life together, but their current townhome is too small and crowded for happily ever after. Brian and Mika get to work on a home with a guesthouse so that these lovebirds have a place to nest after the honeymoon."

100 Day Dream Home has become a highly watched show on HGTV since it first premiered. The highly engaging content supported the episode to generate more than 783,000 views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Furthermore, the show brought in more than 605,000 page views on HGTV.com after going on-air. It delivered a 0.58 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .78 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 on the day of its release.

Viewers can watch the finale episode of the show on Monday, April 25. at 8.00 PM ET/PT on HGTV

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul