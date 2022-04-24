HGTV's 'Home Town Kickstart' Season 1 cast list: Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Alison Victoria, and others to star

Home Town Kickstart is set to air on Sunday, April 24, on HGTV. One of the most surprising elements of the show is that it will also star HGTV’s other expert home-renovators apart from the couple host, Ben and Erin Napier. Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Alison Victoria, and others are set to star in the upcoming series.

They will be assisting the host couple in rebuilding the houses of the six chosen communities by the show.

Home Town Kickstart will feature home-renovation couple Ben and Erin Napier renovating houses nationwide. For years, they have been passionate about renovating the houses in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and maintaining their historic essence. The couple will be doing the same to the hoses of the six communities that include:

Winslow, AZ, Thomaston, GA, Buffalo, WY, Minden, LA, Cornwall, NY, and La Grange, KY.

Meet the cast list of Home Town Kickstart Season 1

Apart from Home Town Takeover hosts Ben and Erin Napier, the other cast members of the upcoming show are:

1) Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project)

Home-renovation duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are starred in HGTV’s The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project in 2021. The duo helped families get rid of items and spaces not necessary for their homes.

They also beautifully renovated the homes of these families to help them start fresh. Also, in Home Town Kickstart season 1, the duo will visit Cornwall, New York.

2) Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable House)

Sisters Lyndsay and Leslie Davis of their currently running show, Unsellable House, are real estate experts and have a knack for home décor. In their show, they help renovate their clients' houses and make impactful changes. Also, in the upcoming show, the sisters will visit the town of Winslow, Arizona.

3) Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Joe Maza (Home Inspector Joe)

Recently released show, Windy City Rehab season 3 fame, Alison Victoria is known to flip old and rusty houses into beautiful houses in her hometown, Chicago.

She will partner with Joe Maza of Home Inspector Joe, who helps families find and renovate their dream homes. His show is currently running on HGTV.

The duo will take care of LaGrange, Kentucky.

4) Couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home)

The custom home designer couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt star in their currently running show, 100 Day Dream Home. They build a perfect house from scratch in less than 100 days.

In the upcoming show, the couple will be dispatched to Thomaston, Georgia.

5) Page Turner (Fix My Flip) and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle (Inside Out)

The recently wrapped show, Fix My Flip’s Page Turner, takes over the flip of Southern California's overwhelmed flippers and bets her money to help them get back on track to make top dollar.

She will be clubbed with the upcoming show Inside Out’s duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle. They help clients by balancing priorities and budgets to create stunning spaces from the inside out.

The trio will be en route to Minden, Louisiana.

6) Ty Pennington (Extreme Home Makeover alum and current Rock the Block host) Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House)

Extreme Home Makeover alum and current Rock the Block host Ty Pennington will team up with Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House, which aired in 2021.

The duo will head to Buffalo, Wyoming, in Home Town Kickstart season 1.

Viewers can watch Home Town Kickstart on Sunday, April 24, at 8:00 p.m. on HGTV.

