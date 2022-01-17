Where to watch ‘Home Inspector Joe’? Release date, trailer, and more

Home Inspector Joe is yet another renovation show that is all set to premiere on HGTV. It will be hosted by Joseph 'Joe' Mazza, who is licensed in Connecticut and New York.

He will star as a home inspector who will share his expertise with home buyers and protect them from risky purchases. Interior designer Noel Gatts will join him for the renovation.

The official synopsis reads:

“With a construction background and a sixth sense for safety, Home Inspector Joe Mazza isn't letting anybody move into a risky property. Along with designer Noel Gatts, Joe helps families find and renovate their perfect — and perfectly safe — new home.”

When will ‘Home Inspector Joe’ premiere?

Home Inspector Joe will air its first episode on Wednesday, January 19, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HGTV. Those who may miss the premiere can watch it on Thursday at 12.00 am and 12.00 pm ET.

Viewers can also opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream to get the channel.

What to expect from HGTV’s new show?

The trailer features how Mazza discovers molds and other red flags in a house before fixing them. Gatts then turns the appearance of the property into a beautiful way.

The first episode, titled 'This Mold House,' will welcome a family who thinks they’ve found their dream house until an inspection issue crops up.

The description of the premiere episode further reads:

“Wanting to avoid another mistake, they seek Joe and Noel's help to find a house with no costly surprises and to take their dream space from hazardous to fabulous.”

Mazza and Gatts will provide services that are budget-friendly and flawless. The host of the upcoming series has been passionate about the house since childhood.

Explaining his work profile in a promotional video, Mazza said that his job is to see whether a property is structurally sound or not and everything is operating in the right manner. He further advised homebuyers to never skip a home inspection before moving into the house.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, he will be seen making his TV debut with Home Inspector Joe, which is an HGTV renovation/real estate series. Those who are interested in similar shows can also watch Married to Real Estate, Call the Closer, and Flipping Showdown.

Edited by Shaheen Banu