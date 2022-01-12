Who are Candis and Andy Meredith? All about the hosts as Magnolia pulls down renovation show 'Home Work’

Real estate experts Candis and Andy Meredith featured as hosts in Magnolia Network’s new renovation series, Home Work. It premiered on January 5, but the network cancelled the show within two days.

According to reports, several clients had come forward with complaints about poor workmanship, fake promises, and over-the-top budgets.

Addressing the issue, Magnolia Network president Allison Page said in a statement:

"Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith.”

It further stated:

"Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

Renovation worth $85,000 was left incomplete

Three homeowners/clients came forward on social media and accused fixer-uppers Candis and Andy of under-delivering and over-charging.

Reports claim that the host couple hired unlicensed contractors who apparently created unsafe conditions. The clients spent tens of thousands of dollars on renovations and were later asked to pay additional charges as well.

Daily Mail reported that one of the families claimed the Merediths convinced them to pay $85,000 for renovation, but the work has been left unfinished.

Aubry Bennion, Teisha Hawley and Vienna Goates are among the homeowners who were the first to post their issues on Instagram.

On Saturday, the Merediths took to their handle and shared their side of the story in seven slides.

Here’s how Candis and Andy Meredith bagged ‘Home Work’

Home Work is not the Meredith couple’s first reality show. Candis has been flipping houses in Utah since she was 16, and after marrying Andy, the couple started flipping houses and selling properties as a team.

In 2015, they got their own HGTV show, Old Home Love, where the Merediths renovated old homes. After the show ended, they failed to secure other TV show offers.

They have also produced a Facebook show, Old Sweet Home, and released their first book by the same name in 2017.

The hosts were offered the Magnolia show by Joanna Gaines via DM on Instagram. Andy told People magazine:

“It was right before Magnolia Network was officially announced, and she just reached out and said, 'I'd like to talk.’ We connected, and she said, 'Hey, I have an idea.'"

Home Work was supposed to premiere in October 2020, but COVID-19 postponed the release. On January 5, the network finally launched the series alongside multiple original shows via Discovery Plus.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia