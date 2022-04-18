What time will Windy City Rehab Season 3 air? Release date and more about Alison Victoria's HGTV show

Windy City Rehab returns with its third season on April 21 at 8.00 p.m. CT on HGTV. After season 2’s not-so-pleasant experience, host Alison Victoria is back with the show’s brand new season.

The 40-year-old interior designer is all set to flip old and rusty houses into lively houses in her hometown of Chicago. However, she will not have her business partner Donovan Eckhardt accompany her this time.

Windy City Rehab features ace interior designer Alison Victoria visiting old houses in her hometown of Chicago to rehab them into new ones. Each home has a different story that is unknown to Alison.

However, she will try to get to know them and renovate the houses, keeping their story in mind.

The official synopsis of Windy City Rehab reads:

"Interior designer Alison Victoria combines upscale design with a passion for her hometown as she buys and restores old homes in Chicago. For these neglected homes in historic neighborhoods, she works to restore dignity to the homes while adding more square footage, style, and modern twists. But each house has a past, and she never knows what challenges lie hidden beneath the decades of paint and plaster."

What to expect from Windy City Rehab season 3?

Season 2 of the show proved to be host Alison’s biggest downfall on a reality TV show. She experienced a tough time facing legal matters related to house-flipping.

After going through all of it, she is back with the third season of Windy City Rehab. However, the first episode will not be a fresh start for her.

It will feature the interior designer dealing with money issues involving her investors. As she returns to the drill, she will once again gather her creative mind and look for innovative materials that add meaning to her work.

However, the biggest challenge in the first episode will be to repay her old investors.

The official summary of episode 1 of the show reads:

"Alison is determined to finish one of her last few investor projects, a four-unit apartment building; after two years of setbacks, she gets creative to find materials, save the property's unique features and repay her investors."

The main reason behind Alison being involved in legal trouble in 2020 was due to her business partner, Donovan Eckhardt. The wrong partnership drew her into budget losses, client complaints, and tons of legal issues that also involved ‘stop work’ orders.

In an interview with HGTV, she explained her situation back when season 2 was released:

"I've gone through hell. I'm not even close to being back - at all."

She then said:

"I'm not past it. It's not like 'Oh, she had the hardest year of her life,' like, no, I'm having it."

Eventually, her partner resigned from his job, and now Alison manages both- design work and legal matters.

Viewers can watch season 3 of the show on April 21 at 8.00 p.m. CT on HGTV and Discovery Plus.

