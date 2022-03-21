When will Rock The Block: Season 3 Episode 4 air? Release date, plot and more about HGTV series

HGTV's hit competition series Rock the Block returned for a third season on Monday, February 28, 2022. The home and interior decorating channel renewed one of its hit home renovation reality shows, and this season has proven to be more exciting than its previous three installments.

This season, the filming took place in Charleston, South Carolina. Four teams of HGTV experts compete for bragging rights as well as getting a street named after them in the lower-country locale. Moreover, in season 3, HGTV has added its own twist to make the series more interesting.

HGTV @hgtv



Sound off in today's Viewers' Choice Poll then stay tuned for the next



@typennington @DaveMarrs @DJFADELF @EgyptSaidSo @lamb_andco Which main suite were you rooting for?Sound off in today's Viewers' Choice Poll then stay tuned for the next #RockTheBlock challenge...tomorrow (Monday) at 9|8c! Which main suite were you rooting for?Sound off in today's Viewers' Choice Poll then stay tuned for the next #RockTheBlock challenge...tomorrow (Monday) at 9|8c!@typennington @DaveMarrs @DJFADELF @EgyptSaidSo @lamb_andco https://t.co/jHcn5PYxCR

The contestant pair competing in the reality TV series is made up of either siblings, spouses, or domestic partners. Ty Pennington is back as the host of the new season.

Preview details of Rock the Block Season 3, episode 4, and a recap

In Rock The Block, episode 4, contestants will face a new challenge. They will have to renovate an entirely new space in the episode titled F.R.O.G. Showdown. This will air on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV.

The show's official bio on HGTV reads:

"The teams go upstairs to renovate a new space for Rock the Block -- the FROG. With only days to transform their Finished Room Over Garage before Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent judge their work, the teams aim to leap to the front of the competition."

In episode 3 of the show, all four teams battled each other in a renovation challenge. The teams had to rebuild and renovate the maine bedroom suites in an episode titled Main Suites Showdown. The teams were judged on a test of luxury versus functionality by Rock the Block veteran Alison Victoria and HGTV star Page Turner.

Twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from Unsellable Houses won the challenge with their beautifully conceptualized and designed bedroom and closet.

The houses that need a makeover this season are built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Berkeley County's Nexton community in South Carolina. The four teams were given a bare home with a 250,000 dollar market value. It is up to these four teams to renovate and redesign these homes, bumping up their prices.

Other cast pairs for this season include Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod joined by her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), and Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous).

Edited by Saman