What is Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 100 Day Dream Home Season 3 premiere

HGTV has renewed its binge-worthy home renovation show, 100 Day Dream, for a third season with experts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. Similar to the previous two seasons, they will be hosting the upcoming season as well.

The couple themselves rose to prominence with 100 Day Dream, a show that features passionate renovators to build people's dream houses within 100 days. Brian and Mike Kleinschmidt also won the second season of Rock The Block against HGTV's other talented home-renovators.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt net worth explored

The home-renovation couple has gained massive popularity for their exceptional building skills. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have created an affluent life for themselves with a well-established construction business and multiple TV appearances. Having pulled successful projects on the show without ever crossing 100 days, the couple has amassed an estimated net worth of $ 1.5 million.

Brian and Mika were always keen on construction and home design until they gradually realized their passion for it. When the couple met in 2011, they promptly decided to pursue home renovation together. In August 2020, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt started their business as Dirt2Design LLC. Since then, they have built well-designed homes for several hopeful families.

Brian already made his television debut in 2009 when he participated in The Amazing Race with his first wife, Erika Dunlap.

However, when he married Mika in 2015, they approached HGTV as a couple to feature in a show where they would build brand new homes. In an interview with Realtor, Brian stated:

"So we were building homes and we happened to be doing it pretty quickly, and we noticed that on HGTV, they weren’t focusing on new-construction homes, and we saw that it was a niche that nobody was doing, so we said we might as well do it!”

When is 100 Day Dream premiering?

So far, the makers of the show have revealed that the upcoming third season will air sometime in early 2022. Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, said in the HGTV press release:

"When you see Brian and Mika's expertise and experience in action during their high-adrenaline, time-crunched process to build stunning homes within 100 days, you can't help but be inspired by it,"

The show will also feature more detailed backstories of the families in the third season.

