What is mid-century modern style? Unsellable Houses team transform an old cabin into a mid-century modern style retreat

On tonight's episode of Unsellable Houses, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transformed an old remote cabin into a modern retreat. The mid-century modern style refers to the furnishings inspired by 20th-century architecture.

As seen on Unsellable Houses tonight, mid-century modern designs are usually curved designs that are plain and simple, especially furniture made from teak. Color makes a statement in the homes of these styles as they are typically painted very bold or have many colors present in the same room.

Lyndsay and Leslie took on the challenge of converting a cottage-style home into a mid-century modern-style retreat. They added multiple colors to the kitchen and vibrant tiles in the kitchen and the bathroom across the house to give it a modern mid-century vibe.

What happened on Unsellable Houses tonight?

Tonight on Unsellable Houses, Lyndsay and Leslie took on an old remote cabin and converted it into a trendy rustic retreat. The 2500-square-foot cabin (now a mid-century modern cottage) is located in the rural part of the Snohomish County.

The cabin was decorated with brick walls and had popcorn ceilings. It had a huge basement and a beautiful view from the living room. The bedroom was big, but the attached bathroom did not give any rural vibe, and the tiles did not match the sink. Speaking about the cabin, Leslie said:

"We are definitely stuck in the 70s."

The owner of the 9 acres vintage cabin wanted the old cottage house to sell for $675,000. Unsellable Houses team Lyndsay and Leslie decided to put in $100,000 to renovate the cabin. The pair wanted to sell the home for $850,000.

They decided to change the color of the eaves and the main living room, giving the home a bright modern look. The pair removed the middle hood of the kitchen and made a walkthrough space around the peninsula. The peninsula acted as a meeting spot in the family cabin.

Lindsay and Leslie wanted the window in the living room to be the home's main attraction. They removed the dark wooden walls around the window to make the cabin look brighter, and the living room became the focal point of the house.

The Unsellable Houses team decided the cabin's theme should be mid-century modern style. They decided to paint the kitchen cabins blue to match the theme and used printed tiles for the floor. They used geometric tiles for the bathroom floor.

The pair got rid of the third door hallway and installed an up-scale closet in its place. They then installed live edge storage space in the main bedroom. For decoration, the twins chose to install a triangular bus stop in the garden,

The episode's description read,

"Lyndsay and Leslie transform a remote cabin in the woods into a rustic retreat; they channel their inner lumberjack to bring in rough-edged wooden elements that blend seamlessly with their colourful midcentury modern style."

The homeowner was very excited to see the home and compared it to a catalog home. She liked the improvements made in the kitchen and said,

"This kitchen layout, it's perfect"

The house was sold for $1 Million after investing $100,000 in renovations. Lyndsay and Leslie earned $112,500 each from the project.

Identical twins Lyndsay and Leslie help homeowners whose homes have been sitting on the market for a long time by renovating their unsellable homes and finding potential customers. It should be noted that the twins themselves sponsor the renovation costs of each house on the show. They then split the profit after selling it.

