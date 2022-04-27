How did Unsellable Houses' Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transform a 1970s house into a million-dollar modern home?

Episode 3 of Unsellable Houses Season 3 aired tonight, April 26. The episode saw Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb transforming a couple's sprawling home into a nest egg.

The house was sold for $1,320,000 after an investment of $100,000. The twins earned $210,000 after deducting the cost of the renovations.

Unsellable Houses follows twin sisters Lyndsay and Leslie as they travel around Snohomish County, helping people sell their unsellable homes by renovating, redecorating, or refurbishing them.

How Unsellable Houses duo Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb renovated an old 1970s home and sold it for $1,320,000

Tonight on Unsellable Houses, Leslie and Lindsay took on a 70s-style home located in Edmonds, Washington, and converted it into a modern luxurious house.

The house was owned by Brian and Alana. The couple wanted the house to be sold for $1 million, so they could enjoy their retirement. However, the home was not modern, so they even tried to sell it for a measly $800.

The Unsellable Houses twins decided to invest $100,000 in the renovations of the house. It must be noted that all the homes on the show are renovated by the twins themselves using their own money. They then split the profit after selling it.

As mentioned earlier, the house had a 70s look with an old firewood design. Much like other old homes, it had a highly placed mirror wall.

The house also had lots of unused dead space that the twins didn't like. They believed that even customers wouldn't be able to envision themselves in the home.

Leslie said that if she was a customer, she would say:

"I wonder maybe I dont need this space."

One of the rooms had purple flooring, and the house seemed old because of its dark colors. It had a very big basement but was not well used, just like the backyard.

The twins renovated the kitchen by pushing off the dining table and pulling the wall back. They wanted the home to get rid of the triangle angle on the roof of the kitchen. However, it had a truss ceiling, so it couldn't be converted into a peak ceiling design.

They also put a kitchen island on casters to give the house a classy look. New cabinets were installed with a light mounting design.

The Unsellable Houses duo then installed a soaking black luxury tub in the bathroom with gray hexagon tiles on the walls. They also chose the same tiles but in a square shape for the hearth.

Lyndsay and Leslie then decided to build another bedroom in the basement to fill the unused space. The basement also had a bar area which they redecorated with new grey shelves.

The twins then built french doors for the bedroom closet to make it look like a million-dollar house. Instead of getting rid of the house's dark aesthetics, they chose to enhance it in order to create a dark, luxury modern home.

The duo then added a giant wall of smoky mirrors to give the house a more contemporary modern look.

Brian and Alana loved the home and said:

"It feels like a luxury home"

After a $100,000 investment, the house was sold for $1,320,000. As mentioned earlier, the twins earned $210,000 after deducting the cost of the renovations.

Fans can watch the next episode of Unsellable Houses on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on HGTV. The episode will see Lindsay Lamb and Leslie Davis remodeling an old cottage rental and transforming it into a gorgeous home.

