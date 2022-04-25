"A glow up!": Home Town Kickstart fans applaud Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington for changing a small town’s look

The first episode of Home Town Kickstart aired tonight, on Sunday, April 24. Tonight's episode of the show featured Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington renovating the only theater in Buffalo, Wyoming. The duo also helped renovate a veteran's home and build a mural in the town.

Home Town Kickstart follows the infamous HGTV couple Ben and Erin Napier as they travel through six small towns across America to help renovate six local heroes' homes, six small businesses, and six public spaces.

Home Town Kickstart fans react as Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington help reconstruct three new places in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Tonight on Home Town Kickstart, Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington helped change the look of an entire town: Buffalo, Wyoming, by painting up a mural and building a theatre in town. The duo also helped renovate a veteran's house.

Fans loved their efforts and applauded them for helping out the small community rebuild itself.

How did Home Town Kickstart duo Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington transform a town?

The first episode of Home Town Kickstart featured Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington changing the look of a small town: Buffalo, Wyoming. Beautiful mountains surrounded the town.

The duo accepted the challenge of renovating a local veteran's home, building a local landmark, and renovating a local public theater, all in 6 weeks.

The duo helped Leishaan Crane renovate her old home a veteran and nursing student. Her room had no doors or storage. There were a lot of windows in her bedroom, which made the room freeze during snowy days. It was revealed that she served as a veteran for 11 months while being a single mother.

The team repainted her home and roof by taking help from other veterans. The duo decided to add a fish scale roof to add a bling of color to her life. The house was covered throughout with strong big plank wooden tiles. Local companies helped add inset cabinets to the kitchen.

Crane was impressed by the makeover. She said,

"That is amazing"

Jasmine and Ty also renovated the only theater in the area: Buffalo Theater. It was revealed that the theatre was closed down two years ago and the students had nothing to do. So two locals, Chris and Kira, bought the theatre and decided to renovate it.

Ty and Jasmine decided to redecorate the open area by painting murals and adding new countertops to the theater. The duo added lounges to the lobby to give it a homely touch. People's magazine decided to cover the theater story in their magazine.

Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington also created a landmark in the city, a mural that everyone can see as they pass through town. The townspeople were pleased with it; one of them said,

"Oh my god! This is incredible."

Another town's folk said,

"It really does look like a postcard,"

The remaining five episodes of the show will be released every Sunday on HGTV at 8:00 p.m. ET.

