What time will 'Home Town Kickstart' Season 1 air on HGTV? Release date, plot, and more details explored

HGTV’s upcoming home-renovation show, Home Town Kickstart is to be released on Sunday, April 24. Starring couple renovators Ben and Erin Napier, the show is a spin-off of the couple’s previous show, Home Town Takeover. Moreover, in the upcoming series, the couple will be assisted by other renowned renovators as well.

Home Town Kickstart will feature Ben and Erin Napier, home renovators from Laurel, Mississippi. The couple strongly believe in renovating the old homes of their hometown and that is something they have been passionately doing so far. In their upcoming series, they will take their passion forward and renovate the homes of other historic towns.

Home Town Kickstart season 1 will feature renovation of homes from six communities

In Home Town Kickstart, the couple will be renovating the homes of six communities that deal with extreme conditions that sometimes destroy their houses. Therefore, Ben and Erin, who are known to renovate the homes of Laurel, will step out of their hometown to contribute their passion to six communities nationwide.

After receiving applications from several pockets, the six communities that have been listed for the show are Winslow, AZ, Thomaston, GA, Buffalo, WY, Minden, LA, Cornwall, NY, and La Grange, KY.

The couple will be renovating a handful of houses situated in these places.

To make their work quick, the couple will be sending in two to three renowned HGTV experts to these places. These expert renovators will be providing their input as well to restructure the houses of these communities. The renovators who will be starring in the show are:

Unsellable Houses sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis will visit the town of Winslow, Arizona. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project will go to Cornwall, New York.

Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab and Home Inspector Joe Joe Maza will take care of LaGrange, Kentucky. Couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home will be dispatched to Thomaston, Georgia.

Extreme Home Makeover alum and current Rock the Block host Ty Pennington and Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth will head to Buffalo, Wyoming. Lastly, a trio consisting of Page Turner of Fix My Flip, and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle from Inside Out will enroute to Minden, Louisiana.

Upon taking on the role of rebuilding houses of six different communities, Ben Napier stated in a press release:

"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better."

He further continued:

"Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

Viewers can watch Home Town Kickstart on Sunday, April 24, at 8 PM on HGTV.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan