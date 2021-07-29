What is Ty Pennington's Net Worth? Exploring the television host's fortune as he announces engagement to girlfriend, Kellee Merrell

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition TV host Ty Pennington announced his engagement to Kellee Merrell, a social media manager based out of Vancouver, Canada. Ty, 56 met Merrel while filming a show in Toronto in 2010. The two kept in touch and reconnected in 2020 and decided to spend lockdown together.

The Trading Spaces star popped the question to Merrell in the docks of his home in Palm Coast, Florida, over a morning coffee. The couple recently purchased a home in Savannah, Georgia and are renovating the 19th century house into their dream home.

Pennington took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself with his fiancée. The picture was captioned- “It’s the “yes” for me…”

What is Ty Pennington’s net worth?

The Georgia-native is estimated to be worth between $12 million - $15 million. Before becoming the host of ABC's hit Extreme Makeover: Home Edition show, Ty Pennington was pursuing a career in modeling. He has appeared in several commercial advertisements including Diet Coke, Sprite, Levi’s and Macy’s.

His career on television skyrocketed when he became the host of the successful TLC show, Trading Spaces. He dropped the job and went on to work as a set designer in Las Vegas.

The TV host also starred in the film, The Adventures of Ociee Nash, which was released in 2004. Ty Pennington also appeared in a music video called “I’m gone.” In 2003, he had his professional breakthrough when ABC created a show which would transform houses. The show under Pennington’s hosting became a hit. It ran for nine seasons and ended in 2011.

The TV star has also published a book on home improvement called “Ty’s Tricks: Home Repair Secrets Plus Cheap and Easy Projects to transform any room.” Another book went on to be released titled “Good Design Can Change Your Life: Beautiful Rooms, Inspiring Stories.”

Ty Pennington reportedly made $75,000 per episode on his famous ABC, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition where he earned most of his net worth.

