Who is Robert Sandberg? All about Mia Khalifa's ex-husband as she announces divorce after two years of marriage

Mia Khalifa has officially announced her divorce from Robert Sandberg, with the couple parting ways after two years of marriage. The divorce comes nearly a month after the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The former adult industry star took to Instagram to release a joint statement with Sandberg about the separation:

"We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away knowing we have a friend for life in each other and that we truly tried."

Mia Khalifa also indicated irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for."

The 28-year-old concluded her post by officially confirming the closure of her journey with her now former husband:

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all and can walk away saying we tried our absolute hardest. "

Following several consoling comments from social media users, Mia Khalifa posted on Twitter asking her followers to "normalize" the concept of divorce:

Normalize “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream ???? — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 24, 2021

Robert Sandberg and Mia Khalifa got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot the same year. The duo reportedly started dating around 2018.

Meet Mia Khalifa's former husband, Robert Sandberg

Robert Sandberg is a professional chef, best known for winning the 2016 Worldchefs Hans Bueschkens Young Chef Challenge. He was born to parents Monia Sandberg and Hans Sandberg on January 17th, 1993, in Sweden.

Since childhood, the 28-year-old was passionate about cooking and studied at the Falkenberg Hotel and Restaurant School in Sweden. He started his journey in the culinary industry after working as a culinary arts intern in Paris.

Robert Sandberg has worked in several world-class restaurants like Noma in Copenhagen and Maaemo in Oslo, among others. According to Wiki Bio, he has an approximate net worth of $400,000. He also has an active Instagram account with 1 million followers.

He came under the spotlight after he started dating Mia Khalifa. The duo reportedly met in Copenhagen while Sandberg was working at Kong Hans Kaelder, a Michelin-star restaurant.

They reportedly dated for a year before Sandberg proposed to Khalifa in March 2019. The couple also launched a joint YouTube channel, Robert and Mia, which has more than 200K subscribers.

Robert Sandberg arranged a unique proposal for Mia Khalifa at the Smyth Restaurant in Chicago. He reportedly presented the engagement ring hidden inside a bowl of dried ingredients.

The couple reportedly got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home and planned to organize an official ceremony in 2020. However, the plans were postponed due to the pandemic, and unfortunately, the pair decided to call it quits this year.

