"Tiffany Haddish is hardcore": Celebrity IOU fans applaud Tiffany Haddish for helping renovate her best friend's home

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 1 aired tonight, April 18 on HGTV. The season premiere featured famous comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish surprising her best friend by renovating her home.

Celebrity IOU follows famous real estate renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as Property Brothers, as they go around helping celebrities surprise their personal heroes with house makeovers.

On tonight's episode of Celebrity IOU, Tiffany Haddish surprised her best friend of 20 years, Selena Martin, by remodeling her home. She helped the property brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, by not just choosing the outlook of the home, but by helping them with the demolition process.

She also helped the duo by placing the fireplace and the overall construction and putting the tiles in the bathroom. The property brothers loved how much effort Tiffany put into remodeling her friend's house.

Fans loved how she wanted to make her best friend happy and how involved she was in the entire renovation process.

Boom Boom @Flee2 Watching #CelebrityIOU and wondering why @TiffanyHaddish is not my friend. I don’t need her to re-no my house though, just fall through. Watching #CelebrityIOU and wondering why @TiffanyHaddish is not my friend. I don’t need her to re-no my house though, just fall through.

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 Tiffany Haddish is so sweet and humble and most of all a loyal friend watching great episode. #celebrityIOU Tiffany Haddish is so sweet and humble and most of all a loyal friend watching great episode. #celebrityIOU

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Epsiode 1 recap

Tiffany told viewers that Selena Martin, her best friend of 20 years gave her a place to sleep when she had nowhere else to go after her divorce. The duo met on the first day of 7th grade.

The property brothers noticed right away that the house was very open and just needed a redocoration. The two felt that the carpeting and railing of the home needed to change. There was a long distance between the fireplace and the TV.

The bathroom had very little ventilation. They decided to change the tiles of the fireplace and the home needed a better kitchen as Tiffany revealed that:

"She (Selena) loves cooking, she loves making something creative."

Tiffany helped the brothers during the demolition process. The duo started renovating the home by first changing the staircase railing from a basic steel framework to a well-coated black staircase.

Tiffany helped decide the tile colors and the entire outlook of the home. She chose white stone for the fireplace and a skin-colored tile instead of wood as it won't need redecoration for a very long time. She also joked about putting a wine cellar in the bathroom.

Drew and Jonathan Scott chose to close the kitchen's main window and relocated the cabinets all over that one wall. The duo also added a classic dining room on the left side of the kitchen.

The property brothers transformed the entire outlook of the home in 4 weeks, while Selena stayed at Tiffany's home. The property brothers changed Selena's home from an open house to a family-friendly retreat.

Tiffany said,

"My friend deserves the best"

Selena loved the makeover. She liked the fireplace and the new family photos which were hung on the walls.

She said that it was

"A completely different house. The kitchen blew away my mind."

Fans can watch the next episode of Celebrity IOU on April 25 on HGTV at 9:00PM ET. The episode will feature Howie Mandel who will surprise his best friend and road manager of 30 years by transforming his house.

