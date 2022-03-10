Who are Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak? Meet the hosts of Build It Forward Season 1

HGTV continues to serve its viewers with an inspiring home restoration show, Build It Forward, starring renovation experts Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak. The network will feature its closest-to-the-heart project associated with its partner of many shows, Lowe's.

Since the retail company completed its 100 Hometown Initiative, the network has decided to help any of the five selfless communities in the town with their home restoration.

The expert renovation is set to revamp five different home projects in each of its episodes. Moreover, both Matt and Taniya are highly established renovators that understand every bit of re-construction. The recent trailer for Build It Forward has teased viewers with mind-blowing home restoration projects for the five respective communities.

Get to know Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak from Build It Forward

Blashaw and Nayak of Build It Forward are great professionals in the home-renovation domain and have achieved a lot. While Matt is an experienced contractor, Taniya specializes in design. When they come together for such projects, all they create are beautiful homes. Get to know them closely:

Matt Blashaw

Never has Matt delivered a project with a delay or with incomplete deliveries. A licensed contractor, the Build It Forward expert is an Orange City native with a profound knack for construction. The reason behind this is that he grew up in his father’s lumberyard when he was studying at Chapman University.

After graduating, he knew he wanted to go into construction. Blashaw then did a variety of jobs in the construction and entertainment industries. Moreover, he learned a lot about show effects and electrical installation while he was working with Disney. Previously, the construction expert used to share his expertise with DIY Network.

However, he changed his role, started working as a realtor and built impeccable homes in Orange City. Apart from Build It Forward, he has also worked in HGTV’s Professional Grade, DIY Network’s Money Hunters, Deconstruction, and Project Xtreme.

Taniya Nayak

Taniya Nayak is a true achiever and is also considered the one of the foremost interior designers in the nation. The design expert was born in India, but brought up in Boston. She acquired home design skills from her father who is a talented architect.

The Boston native completed her bachelor’s degree from Boston Architectural College and then did her master’s in Interior Architecture.

Taniya has also worked as a host and designer for many HGTV shows like Designed to Sell, Billion Dollar Block, House Hunters on Vacation, and Urban Oasis: Boston.

The owner of Taniya Nayak Design, Inc. came in the top 10 of INDIA New England’s Business Women of the Year in 2004.

The upcoming show will premiere on HGTV as well as Discovery+ at 6pm | 5c, on March 12.

