Who is Jenna Ryan? Realtor and Capital rioter slammed over viral TikTok video in which she plans to 'lose weight and detox' in prison 

Texas realtor Jenna Ryan is being mocked on Twitter after revealing that she plans to lose weight and detox in prison. The woman had flown to Washington DC on a private jet to take part in the tragic Capitol riot. She is now being imprisoned for the same.

Jenna Ryan pleaded guilty after being charged with a misdemeanor for parading around the Capital grounds. She was fined $1,500 and sentenced to 60 days in prison.

An official document read that Ryan will be behind bars sometime around January 3, close to a year after the riot incident.

The realtor’s TikTok video where she discussed her agenda in prison has now gone viral on social media.

j.d. durkin 🌱 @jd_durkin how is this tiktok from Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan real



how how is this tiktok from Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan realhow https://t.co/S9QK1yHTu7

The TikTok user posed in front of the mirror, sporting yoga pants and a sports bra. In the video clip, she spoke about her plans to lose weight in prison. Jenna Ryan said:

"I have to report to prison, and the only thing that I can see that's good about having to go to prison is that I'm going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.”

She continued:

"And also I can't eat because the food is awful, and there's just no food. So hopefully they have, like, some protein shakes and some protein bars, I think, because you don't want to eat, like, green baloney — that's what they have to eat."

The realtor went on to film herself on a weighing scale. She stated that she plans to lose “30 pounds in two months.” Ryan continued:

"If I do that, then it will be worth going to prison for 60 days."

"Wait, are there smoothies served in prison?" - Netizens take the mickey out of Jenna Ryan

Reacting to the rioter’s TikTok video, netizens mocked her on Twitter by saying:

Asano Sokato @ASokato When you've watched too many episodes of Orange Is The New Black.



The Jenna Ryan reboot is not going to be popular.

When you've watched too many episodes of Orange Is The New Black.The Jenna Ryan reboot is not going to be popular.https://t.co/cb6eFeDCKk

MetaBrian @ClownMilker j.d. durkin 🌱 @jd_durkin how is this tiktok from Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan real



how how is this tiktok from Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan realhow https://t.co/S9QK1yHTu7 sign my petition for jenna ryan to keep her phone in prison twitter.com/jd_durkin/stat… sign my petition for jenna ryan to keep her phone in prison twitter.com/jd_durkin/stat…

Kelly D @KellDA Wait, are there fruit smoothies served in prison? Can I request the triple berry with my favorite yogurt? GTFOH Jenna Ryan Wait, are there fruit smoothies served in prison? Can I request the triple berry with my favorite yogurt? GTFOH Jenna Ryan

Jennifer Bennon @jennobenno



Bless her heart 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



#wtpBLUE

#Fresh



huffpost.com/entry/capitol-… Jenna Ryan, convicted for her role in the Jan 6th insurrection, hopes to lose weight in prison. She also hopes they have protein shakes in prison.Bless her heart 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Jenna Ryan, convicted for her role in the Jan 6th insurrection, hopes to lose weight in prison. She also hopes they have protein shakes in prison.Bless her heart 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#wtpBLUE#Freshhuffpost.com/entry/capitol-…

Miavoo @Miavoo1 @The_OG_Hipiap @dotjenna I hope she asks to speak to the manager. @The_OG_Hipiap @dotjenna I hope she asks to speak to the manager.

Paul Geno @PaulGeeno @jd_durkin Yeah, protein shakes and yoga … I hear that’s exactly what prison is like. Maybe you can ask the dietitian to put together a program for you? @jd_durkin Yeah, protein shakes and yoga … I hear that’s exactly what prison is like. Maybe you can ask the dietitian to put together a program for you?

Jenna Ryan had earlier bragged on social media that flying to Washington DC to storm the Capitol was “one of the best days of my life.”

Following the attack, Ryan had stated that she would not be punished for her crime as she had “blonde hair,” “white skin,” and “a great job.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Nearly 702 people have been charged over the Capitol riot until now.

Edited by Prem Deshpande