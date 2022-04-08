Who is Aubrey Paige? All about Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend as couple make public appearance after Kelly Ripa's approval

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige were recently seen leaving Gotham Gym in New York City’s West Village on April 6. The duo were spotted spending some time in the workout facility and stayed close as they stepped into the Big Apple’s streets.

The duo’s outing comes after Seacrest’s co-host and collaborator Kelly Ripa publicly approved their relationship.

Seacrest was seen in a black Patagonia zip-up jacket on top of a T-shirt alongside a set of sweatpants and dual-tone athletic shoes. Paige wore a pink hoodie on top of a set of form-hugging leggings along with a dual-tone set of sneakers and tied her brunette locks into a loose ponytail.

Everything known about Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend

Aubrey Paige is a model and is signed to Los Angeles-based modeling agency Genetics Model Management. She is also active on Instagram with around 56,000 followers and shares a lot of modeling and travel shots.

Paige wrote in her Instagram bio that she is interested in screenwriting along with travel, fashion, and fitness. She was born in New York and relocated to Texas, where she attended Austin Community College.

Paige developed an interest in modeling at a very young age and has her own YouTube channel under her name. She is also famous on TikTok with around 127,000 followers and shares a lot of content like daily vlogs, beauty, fashion, glam, makeup tutorials, and more.

Her net worth is estimated to be around $100,000. However, detailed information about her family, career, and educational background is yet to be revealed.

Kelly Ripa approves of Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige’s relationship

Kelly Ripa has approved Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's relationship (Images via Astrid Stawiarz and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and aubreypaige_/Instagram)

Kelly Ripa has given a thumbs up to Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend. She told Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday that if they break up, she is going into seclusion, and she is fond of her.

Ripa said that Seacrest recently attended her husband Mark Consuelos’ birthday dinner and got to spend some time with Paige. Although Consuelos’ closest friends were on the guest list, Ripa called Paige one of the most exciting guests that came. She also gave a toast to Paige and said:

“We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody [for Seacrest].”

The actress disclosed that it was the first time she met one of Seacrest’s significant others, adding that she was a little suspicious if Paige was real. She said:

“We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person, and maybe we should check in on him more often?”

The American Idol host has been romantically linked to Aubrey Paige since May 2021. The pair were first spotted together enjoying a Hamptons getaway over Memorial Day weekend.

