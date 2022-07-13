What time will HGTV’s Good Bones Season 7 premiere? Release date, hosts and more about home renovation show

After running successfully for six seasons, the hit home renovation show, Good Bones, is back with Season 7 on HGTV The mother-daughter duo of Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk return as host and co-host. The show will premiere on July 12 at 9 P.M. ET/PT on the network.

The duo’s design prowess will once again be the highlight of Good Bones. Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk will once again transform neglected houses into a beautiful oasis in the new season.

Details about Good Bones Season 7

The new 14-episode season of HGTV's hit series will air on Tuesday with Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine renovating a house on the show.

The mother-daughter duo “will continue to buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate” them into the beautifully designed heavens of families. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“This season, Mina will focus on even more ways to expand their home reno business. With the real estate market in flux, Mina and Karen will branch out into new neighborhoods and take on client renovation projects. And, for the first time ever, the pair will tackle a commercial renovation for a fellow female entrepreneur who is moving her bridal shop to a bigger space.”

The season premiere will kick off with Hawk and Laine returning to the popular Fountain Square neighborhood for a home renovation. The duo will work their magic on a “quaint, yet expensive, cottage-like home”. The team will “add plenty of modern amenities and updates” in the house without losing its charm to make a profit.

Renovating the house during the COVID-19 pandemic was not easy for Mina Hawk. The entire "production line of all the materials” was affected by the pandemic.

As a result, Season 7 will reportedly air only the first eight episodes before taking a mid-season hiatus as Hawk works with the team on the remaining six houses. The renovation of the remaining homes will then premiere in fall 2022.

Speaking about the difficulty of renovating houses during the pandemic, Hawk told PopCulture.com:

“It’s just going to be a unique season because the majority of it, if not all of it, happened during COVID. So, it’s just been this really weird dance of all the regular stuff that comes up in construction. And again, I’m not sure how they’ll edit it, but we were shut down for a while because of the pandemic, and filming was limited, and supplies are still so limited.”

Apart from renovating houses on Good Bones, Mina Hawk will also be seen in HGTV star’s new spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business. The six-episode show will film the expert renovating the historic property and its separate carriage house. The show will air on September 6 at 9/8c.

Who are Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine?

Indianapolis-based Karen E Laine is a former lawyer, while her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk is a real estate agent and mom of two. Hawk graduated from Indiana University and has also worked as a waitress. Meanwhile, her mother, Laine, studied law at the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University.

After flipping houses in their free time in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis, the mother-daughter duo founded their renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, in 2007. They had a mission to give life to their favorite neighborhoods, one home at a time.

After slowly gaining popularity for their work, they started hosting Good Bones in March 2016 and were instantly loved by the viewers.

Tune in on Tuesday to watch Good Bones, produced by High Noon Entertainment. The home renovation show is also available to stream on Discovery+.

