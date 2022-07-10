What time will Steal This House Season 1 premiere? Release date, host, format, and more about HGTV’s renovation show

HGTV is set to welcome motorcyclist and automotive engineer Cristy Lee as the host of their upcoming home-renovation show, Steal This House. Premiering on Saturday, July 9 at 9/8c, the show will feature Cristy taking the crazy risk of making her clients purchase less-than-ideal houses only to turn them into their dream homes.

Cristy Lee has been seen fixing cars, trucks, and bikes in her previous shows as the host of engine-oriented cable series such as Garage Squad, Celebrity IOU Joyride, and the female-focused All Girls Garage. However, now she is all set to fix wretched houses and transform them into well-furnished abodes. She wants to give her clients a steal deal.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Cristy will prove to clients that it’s worth the risk to buy low and spend high, but it must be done while staying within budget."

What to expect from Season 1 of Steal This House?

Season 1 of Steal This House will consist of six episodes filmed in Detroit where Cristy Lee will help couples and families set up their dream houses within a budget that is much lower than their expectations. The show will feature people who have been house hunting for a very long time and have already seen what the market has to offer. But, they have been unable to find the perfect house for themselves that fit within their budget.

Florida-born Cristy Lee will come to the rescue of these clients and prove to them that buying a lower-priced house that needs reconstruction can be worth the risk as long as you stick to a budget and trust the process.

While refurbishing houses to the best of her abilities, the automotive engineer will also use her talent tp install custom amenities, including custom metal work for fireplace surrounds and kitchen hoods, and a one-of-a-kind 3D map made from repurposed wood in the houses. Furthermore, unlike other shows where the renovators avoid showing clients damaged houses, Steal This House will encourage participants to open their eyes to the possibilities.

Jane Latman, President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery Inc, expressed her views about the format of the upcoming show:

"Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory,”

She further said:

“Buying a less than perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it’s like winning the lottery.”

The channel recently released the first look of Steal This House Season 1 and it seems that the clients are completely awestruck by the magic of Cristy’s home renovation skills.

The show will also highlight the story of its host, who spent a lot of time at her father’s local import auto shop and the garage as a child. From a very small age, she saw him working on several reconstruction projects. As she grew up, she developed an interest in rebuilding and reconstructing, and now she is following her dreams.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Steal This House on Saturday, July 9, at 9/8 c on HGTV.

