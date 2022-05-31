Celebrity IOU Season 4: Fans slam Anthony Anderson for letting his brother live in a small house with broken window

Celebrity IOU dazzles its audience every week with the stunning renovations and emotional stories behind the transitions. Tonight fans were shocked to see Anthony Anderson's brother's house. The property brothers Drew, and Jonathan Scott helped Anthony Anderson surprise his brother Derrick Bowman with a home makeover.

Celebrity IOU fans were shocked to see the condition of Derrick Bowman's house. The family of three was living in a small 1000-square-foot house with broken lights. Also, the roof was rotting, and the heating system did not work.

The house had a broken window which had not been repaired for the past 2 years. There were multiple water leaks in the home. Celebrity IOU fans and Anthony Anderson fans were in disbelief about the conditions his brother was living in.

Joann @adelsberger757 @chuckc135 @hgtv @anthonyanderson I too am sitting here in disbelief. Anderson's net worth is greater than $30MM. This is bizarre! @chuckc135 @hgtv @anthonyanderson I too am sitting here in disbelief. Anderson's net worth is greater than $30MM. This is bizarre!

Tonight on Celebrity IOU, the property brothers renovated the house of Derrick Bowman, Anthony Anderson's brother. Fans criticized the conditions of the house in which he was living.

His house was tiny, with a single bathroom and a broken window. The kitchen was congested, and the heating system did not work. The home had multiple water leaks.

Fans slammed Anthony Anderson for letting his brother live in such a bad condition when he had a net worth of $25 Million.

THEE TekKwene, PhD @tekkwene Anthony Anderson, with your good fortune, the least you can do is build an entire second-floor add-on for your essential worker brother and his family. Or at least add a second bathroom. Damn. I cannot believe you. #CelebrityIOU Anthony Anderson, with your good fortune, the least you can do is build an entire second-floor add-on for your essential worker brother and his family. Or at least add a second bathroom. Damn. I cannot believe you. #CelebrityIOU

Local Sports Radio And TV! ⚾🏈🏀🏑🏒 @SportsPolitic19 @anthonyanderson why didn't you by your brother a brand new house in a safe neighborhood dude? I can afford it! Not this reno crap @anthonyanderson why didn't you by your brother a brand new house in a safe neighborhood dude? I can afford it! Not this reno crap

Mary @MaryfBiggins #celebrityiou I'm stunned that @anthonyanderson and his mother let his brother live in a house with a broken window for 2 years. #Unbelievable #celebrityiou I'm stunned that @anthonyanderson and his mother let his brother live in a house with a broken window for 2 years. #Unbelievable

Sitting on millions but his family living like squatters. @tekkwene I'm over here tripping. Damn! Anthony Anderson should be ashamed of himself for this. Ain't no way. . .Sitting on millions but his family living like squatters. @tekkwene I'm over here tripping. Damn! Anthony Anderson should be ashamed of himself for this. Ain't no way. . . Sitting on millions but his family living like squatters. https://t.co/l6TnPIq6BS

Trisha Clerk 📚 @TClerk I'm trying to refrain from cussing Anthony Anderson out through this screen, but damn! How are you bragging about being close to your brother & having functions at his house like he doesn't live in a little hut? I know his family said something before now. #CelebrityIOU I'm trying to refrain from cussing Anthony Anderson out through this screen, but damn! How are you bragging about being close to your brother & having functions at his house like he doesn't live in a little hut? I know his family said something before now. #CelebrityIOU https://t.co/CDXtIEX9tj

🍄2Much4You🍄 @peepthisgal #CelebrityIOU Is this Derek 1st owned home? Gated doors & windows was my parents hood security system too. But, Anthony Anderson is worth millions. Its only the only reason I can think why his brother lives in the hood. #HGTV Is this Derek 1st owned home? Gated doors & windows was my parents hood security system too. But, Anthony Anderson is worth millions. Its only the only reason I can think why his brother lives in the hood. #HGTV #CelebrityIOU https://t.co/SsoXPvgxdc

L Dee @LDee97541397 @TClerk You know none of his neighbors ever believed him when he told him Anthony Anderson was his brother. This man was living with bars on two little windows. @TClerk You know none of his neighbors ever believed him when he told him Anthony Anderson was his brother. This man was living with bars on two little windows.

What happened on Celebrity IOU tonight?

Tonight on Celebrity IOU, Anthony Anderson surprised his step-brother Derrick Bowman by renovating his house. Anthony revealed that his brother was an ER trauma nurse at Martin Luther Hospital who worked hard in the pandemic to help save the members of his community.

The two grew up together in Compton, California, and he wanted to pay homage to his hard-working brother and his family. He revealed that he was the older brother and said,

"Being the older brother, I always had to lead by example."

Anthony asked the property brothers to transform his brother's 1000 square foot dated house into a modern, high-end, stylish family home. He asked them to change the lights and windows of the house. The brothers noticed right away that there were multiple leaks in the house.

Anthony showed the brothers the old heating system in the house, which did not work. He also showed them a broken window in the kitchen that had not been repaired for the past two years. There was a lot of wasted space in the bathroom and the kitchen.

The property brothers painted the house in a light color and changed the old house's roof. The previous roof had three layers of tiles but was rotten, so they had to remove the roof altogether and replace it.

They also had to replace the old beams to make the home look more spacious. They added high-style porcelain tiles in the bathroom and changed the sink. The property brothers then added a banquette to the kitchen and renovated the family galley. They added a new HVAC system to the home. For the kitchen cabinets, they chose dark wood in contrast to the caramel counters.

Jonathan and Drew Scott also used all the family photos to build a family wall in the living room. Anthony helped the Celebrity IOU duo in the demolition process. He removed the living room tiles and took down the kitchen cabinets. He also helped them choose the tiles of the house.

