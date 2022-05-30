Who is Derrick Bowman? Anthony Anderson’s brother to get a surprise from Law & Order actor on Celebrity IOU Season 4

Celebrity IOU never fails to make us cry. This week's episode of the popular renovation show, titled Anthony Anderson's Ultimate Thank You, will feature Anthony Anderson paying homage to his brother Derrick Bowman for helping out his community as an ER nurse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony and Celebrity IOU duo Drew and Jonathan Scott will renovate Derrick's family house and install modern systems in the home. Derrick Bowman is a renowned community hero of Compton, California.

Who is Derrick Bowman? Anthony Anderson will surprise his step-brother with a house makeover on the next episode of Celebrity IOU

Derrick Bowman is Anthony Anderson's younger step-brother. The two grew up together in Compton, California. While Anthony followed in his mother Dora's footsteps and became an actor, Derrick chose to become a nurse. He is currently an emergency room technician at MLK Community Healthcare.

Derrick married Joy Stevenson on February 15, 2014. He had a minor stroke in April 2015 and was found alone on the floor of his house. He was unable to move his legs and arms on the left side of his body but recovered very soon. He has a 6-year-old son named Dillon with his wife.

Derrick appeared on the Celebrity Family Feud show in 2015 with his brother and his mother. His brother congratulated him on Instagram when he welcomed his son into the world.

51-year-old actor and host Anthony Anderson will surprise his friend and brother with a makeover of his house with the help of Property Brothers.

Together, the trio will renovate his home, transforming it from a dated house to a high-end, stylish modern home. Speaking about his brother, Anthony said,

"I am happy and impressed at the man Derrick has become. It means a lot for me to be able to do this, what better way to honor him and his family than to give him a new home that he so deserves."

Anthony mentions to the brothers that Derrick worked on the front lines during the coronovirus pandamic. He praised his brother by saying,

"I am thankful and grateful to be able to give a gift like this to Derrick because he is truly an unsung hero. He is a hero to me and to our family."

The episode description reads,

"Anthony Anderson wants to give back to his selfless brother, Derrick, who has been busy working the front lines in the ER during the pandemic. Jonathan and Drew join Anthony in turning his brother's dated house into the modern space his family deserves."

The Property Brothers will replace the leaky roof of the house and install a modern heating and air ventilation system. Anthony will help the brothers in the demolition process and clean the tiles with sleek flooring.

They will add new and modern cabinets and windows to the kitchen and remodel the bathroom. The Property Brothers will also add a new spacious living area to the house, so that the family could spend more time together.

Celebrity IOU features Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott who help celebrities surprise their friends and mentors with a home makeover.

Tune in to HGTV on May 30 at 9 pm ET to see Anthony Anderson surprise his brother Derrick Bowman on Celebrity IOU.

Edited by Somava