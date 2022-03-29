Who is Alvina Anderson? All about Anthony Anderson's wife and kids as couple split after 22 years of marriage

Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Anderson has filed for divorce. Court documents acquired by People on March 28 say that she mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.

Alvina is also seeking spousal support and asking for attorney fees to be paid by Anthony. Although the former requested that the property acquired during the marriage be treated as community property to be divided between the parties, the filing listed the following as separate property:

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”

Anthony’s representative has not yet commented on anything, and the news was first reported by The Blast.

Everything known about Anthony Anderson’s wife

Alvina Anderson is mostly known as the wife of Anthony Anderson, and her current profession remains unknown. Born on December 18, 1970, in the United States, her ethnicity is African-American, and her nationality is American.

Details relating to her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed. She is also not active on social media, and her net worth is estimated to be around $18 million.

Alvina Anderson has not revealed much about her life

Anthony and Alvina met while attending Howard University in Washington D.C. in 1989. Although the former dropped out of his junior year due to financial issues, he aims to complete his graduation this year with his son.

The pair tied the knot in 1999 and have been married for more than 22 years. However, Alvina had previously filed for divorce in 2015, mentioning irreconcilable differences and that she would give her husband reasonable visitation with their children.

Alvina also stated that they have not lived together since April 2014 and later dismissed her petition for divorce in 2017. They are the parents of two children: Nathan and Kyra.

Nathan is following his father’s steps and has appeared in Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons' show All About the Washingtons. Meanwhile, Kyra graduated from the University of San Diego with a major in sociology and ethnic studies.

In brief about Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is mostly known for his appearance on the comedy series, Black-ish. He has also made guest appearances on several other TV shows like NYPD Blue, Malcolm & Eddie, In the House, and others.

The 51-year-old has also done voice work for a trio of video games over the years that include Scarface: The World Is Yours, Def Jam: Icon, and Diablo III.

He made his film debut with Liberty Heights in 1999 and played minor roles in many other films like Big Momma’s House, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, and others.

