"Motherf****r, you're never getting your strokes again" - 'Black-ish' fame actor Anthony Anderson recalls winning a game of golf against Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has been good friends with actor and comedian Anthony Anderson for more than a decade. However, despite their friendship, Jordan still talked trash with Anderson when they played a game of golf.

In an interview with Steve Baltin of Forbes, Anderson shared a story of how he managed to beat "His Airness" in golf once. The "Black-ish" star told Baltin that Jordan cursed him and went at him. However, the two have a great relationship, despite Jordan's insane competitiveness. Anderson said:

"I was just on fire, and I took $900 off of him. And at the end of the round, he threw the money at me, and he used an expletive that I'm not gonna use right now in this interview, but he said, 'Motherf****r, you're never getting your strokes again, we're playing straight up.' And so that's our relationship, he's very competitive, and I'm one of the few that can say I beat him at a couple of things."

Michael Jordan has always been known for his insane competitiveness that could rub people the wrong way. That served him well during his career in the NBA, where he won six championships and went on to become the greatest of all time. Golf has been Jordan's hobby ever he first entered the NBA in 1984.

Jordan even has his own 19-hole course called "The Grove XXIII" in Florida. It's a very exclusive course built by the legendary Bobby Weed. The course is complete with a futuristic clubhouse, practice range, pro shop, learning facility and more. Some of the members of the course include Mark Wahlberg, Wayne Gretzky, Rory McIlroy and Ken Griffey Jr.

How did Michael Jordan became friends with Anthony Anderson?

As mentioned earlier, Michael Jordan and Anthony Anderson have been friends for more than a decade. However, how did they become friends despite coming from different industries?

In an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, Anderson revealed how he became close to the Chicago Bulls legend. It all started with a game of dominoes during a trip to the Bahamas. The 51-year-old got Jordan's attention by having a custom Jumpman dominoes.

"Jordan said, 'How did you get those?' I was like, 'Don't worry about how I got them. I got them because I consider myself to be the MJ of dominoes, and I'd like to play you,'" Anderson said.

Anthony Anderson added that Michael Jordan started talking trash to him during their game of dominoes. Anderson retaliated and eventually got the better of the GOAT. Jordan didn't like that and proceeded to ignore the actor for the rest of the trip. Jordan recalled:

"Whenever we're taking a group photo or picture he asks, no, I take that back. He doesn't ask. He tells me to get out of the picture. Nobody would know who I was anyway. So, that's how he treated me for the next few days, and that's how our friendship started. That's my buddy."

