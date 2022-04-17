What time will Building Roots Season 1 Episode 2 air? Release date, plot, and more about the HGTV show

After last week's spectacular series premiere, Building Roots is back with another magical transformation.

Building Roots, Episode 2, titled Historic Ranch Meets High Desert Home, will air on April 17, at 9.00 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

The new HGTV show Building Roots follows power couple Ben and Cristi Dozier as they build and renovate a few "out-of-the-ordinary, unique homes." Ben designs and builds the houses, and Cristi decorates them.

What to expect from Building Roots Season 1 Episode 2?

Building Roots Season 1 Episode 2, titled Historic Ranch Meets High Desert Home, will show Ben and Cristi Dozier converting a small ranch property into a family mountain home.

The episode will reconnect the couple to their home as their client will be none other than Ben's own sister and brother-in-law. Viewers will see the couple once again taking advantage of Colorado's natural surroundings to renovate the home using a high desert style, just like in Episode 1.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"Ben's sister and her husband put down their roots with a historic ranch property close to their family in Colorado; Ben and Cristi combine high desert style with the house's original character to create a mountain home meant to gather everyone."

Building Roots Season 1 Episode 1 :Recap

In the last episode of Building Roots, viewers saw Ben and Cristi renovate a Colorado Springs family home and transform it from a small cramped house to a large open area home. The modification of the house with very little space into a classy open house impressed the viewers.

The couple completed this challenge within their client's budget, which was $200,000 and within the allotted eight to ten weeks time frame.

The couple also remodeled a very small and congested kitchen into an open brick tiled one. They also added a private door to their bedroom. As requested by the client, Ben gave the bathroom a much better view of the natural surroundings than just tiles. He also built a double deck in the house with new mantels.

The carpeted stairs of the house were taken off and were replaced by a straight steel staircase. Ben painted the house with natural colors for the interior of the house to connect the home to the outdoors.

Cristi used Bohemanian products to decorate the house, just as the client desired. During the episode, she also transformed a drab basecamp into an adventure escape pod for a local horse riding outfitter.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show every Sunday on HGTV at 9.00 pm ET/PT. Viewers can also stream the episodes on HGTV GO on the same day as their TV premiere.

