Who are Ben and Cristi Dozier from Building Roots? Meet the couple ahead of HGTV’s show premiere

HGTV is set to introduce a new home renovation couple on its upcoming show, Building Roots, on April 10. Ben and Cristi Dozier, a husband-wife duo, have been in the home-decoration business since 2004. Over the years, the couple has pulled wonderful projects for their clients and are now set to do the same on their first TV show, Building Roots.

Building Roots will feature the husband-wife duo designing, building, and renovating boundary-pushing projects. Along with their professional life as home builders, the show will also film their personal life with their kids and their Colorado-based home.

Ben and Cristi of Building Roots moved from Austin to Colorado with their family

With a knack for home design and building, Ben and Cristi Dozier started their own home-renovation company, Root Design Company, in 2004.

In an interview with HGTV Insider, Cristi described the idea behind their company’s name:

"We had the name before we started the business. And we loved the word 'root' because it meant the source from which things grow. Yes, it started as a landscape company, but we felt like it lent itself to be whatever we wanted it to grow into."

However, they were not alone in this venture as they also had their nine-month-old baby when they started with their passion. Currently, the couple bears four children, Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede, and South.

Initially, they started their own company in Austin, Texas, which was their hometown. Moreover, they operated their first office out of the living room of their home. Eventually, the Dozier family moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and continues to live in a 100-year-old Victorian riverfront home. The couple has stationed their company's studio in a historic barn on the property.

Colorado works greatly as an inspiration to the couple. More than that, they find it to be a soothing place to live as a family. Cristi described that the family can go fishing, skiing, take a walk or enjoy a campfire whenever the weather is nice.

In 2019, the couple together received ownership of a coffee shop in Pagosa Springs named Root House Coffee + Shop which is a "back alley, riverfront espresso & cocktail bar" that serves small-batch, Colorado-roasted beans, and homemade baked goods.

The couple finds itself proud of not designing the same design twice for any other project. More than their signature style, they are concerned about enhancing their client’s individuality in the home renovation.

