What time will The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich air on HGTV? Release date, plot and more details explored

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich are launching their own home renovation series called The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich. The six-episode series premieres on Monday, June 13 at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The episodes will also be available on Discovery+ after their television premiere.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich will feature Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich surprising remarkable members of the community with a home makeover. After learning about the heartwarming stories of exceptional people, chosen by their loved ones, the duo will make the changes necessary for their homes.

What to expect from The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich season premiere?

The season premiere of The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, titled Thank You For Your Service, will feature the cousins renovating the house of an engaged couple. The team will surprise the couple by giving their nursery room a makeover.

The episode description reads,

"A pregnant war veteran and her fiancée are about to begin the next chapter of their lives with both a baby and wedding on the way. Melissa and Jenna help make room for this growing family with a stunning kitchen, living room and surprise nursery makeover!"

More about The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich will renovate the houses of some incredible people in America. The team describes in the trailer that they found some remarkable people who “just give and give and give.” Melissa describes the duo as,

"My cousin Jen and I are Midwestern girls and card carry vintage fanatics."

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will also feature on the show, given that the show was inspired by Celebrity IOU. Jonathan Scott describes Melissa and Jenna by saying,

"You could not have asked for two more loving, more caring people."

Several homeowners featured in the trailer looked astonished by the changes. Melissa can be seen telling a couple,

"If you trust us, it might be time that you guys just do the reasonable thing, which is give us your house and you'll see it when we're all done."

She then jokes by saying,

"We're just going to root through all your personal items."

Jenna also jokes in the trailer and says,

"I think that the smell of sawdust is better than the smell of coffee."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the remarkable homeowners on the show, McCarthy said,

"It was a great reminder that there is so much good, so much kindness in the world. It's out there.We just wanted to celebrate these amazing people. And be reminded that we all can really make a difference."

The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. The series description reads,

"The fabulous Melissa McCarthy and design-savvy Jenna Perusich give back to those who give selflessly to others with surprise home makeovers. Together, they transform the homes and lives of deserving individuals who choose to lead with love and kindness."

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich will air every Monday on HGTV at 9 pm ET.

