How rich is Melissa McCarthy? Actress' net worth explored ahead of 'The Starling' premiere

Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy is all set to take you on an emotional journey with her upcoming flick, The Starling. It is a Netflix movie scheduled for release on Friday, September 24.

Starting her career in television, Melissa McCarthy has now become one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She is well-known for her comedy roles but has also won hearts with her performances in other genres. Today, her hard work has made her worth millions.

Melissa McCarthy’s net worth explored

Before making it big in Hollywood, Melissa McCarthy struggled for nearly 20 years for a break. And now, she is one of the best comedians in the industry, with an estimated net worth of $90 million.

The actress, who is married to actor Ben Falcone, wore different hats to become rich. Let’s explore them here:

Movies, series, and production

Melissa McCarthy rose to fame as Sookie, the chef on the TV series Gilmore Girls. She simultaneously appeared in several movies like Go, The Kid, Drowning Mona, and Charlie’s Angels. McCarthy garnered immense appreciation for her performances in projects, including Bridesmaids (2011), The Heat (2013), Tammy (2014), and Mike & Molly (2010-2016).

The Emmy Award winner and multiple Academy Awards nominee became one of the 10 highest-paid actresses in the world between 2017-18.

Melissa McCarthy is also the co-founder of the production company, On the Day Productions, which she founded in 2013 with her husband Falcone. She was recently seen in Hulu's original mini-series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Real estate

Last year, Melissa McCarthy and her husband bought a $2.4 million house in San Fernando Valley, LA, and it is near to their much larger home in a place called Toluca Lake.

In Toluca Lake, the couple also owns a $3.5 million custom-built house on a property.

Fashion line

Apart from being an inspiring actor, Melissa McCarthy is also the perfect example for those who need a boost in their weight loss process. During the actress’ time in Mike & Molly, she lost around 75 lbs (35 kg) and now continues to stay fit.

She also founded her fashion line that is targeted toward plus-size women. Before pursuing acting, McCarthy desired to seek a career in fashion. In 2015, she partnered with Sunrise Brands to launch her first clothing collection, Melissa McCarthy Seven7.

About McCarthy’s The Starling

The Starling is Melissa McCarthy’s new Netflix movie, which is set to premiere this Friday. Directed by Theodore Melfi, the movie is about McCarthy’s character Lily who has just suffered a loss with her husband (played by Chris O’Dowd). As she tries to cope with the feeling of loss alone at home, a feisty bird attacks her, who later teaches Lily the true meaning of love and life.

Also Read

Speaking about her role, McCarthy said:

“I don't have a great poker face in my real life. I cry at the drop of a hat. So to play someone that is going through this grief and loss but is choosing not to show it was a really unusual challenge.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu