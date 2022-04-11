Who are Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk? Good Bones mother-daughter duo accepts fine after lead paint violation

HGTV is bringing back the hit mother-daughter duo from their long-running show, Good Bones, for its eighth season. The show is yet to announce its premiere date but has already made headlines for the two hosts, Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak, using legally-baned lead paints in their renovation work.

Moreover, the mother-daughter duo have admitted their fault and will be paying around $40,000 as a fine to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Good Bones features duo Karen E Laine and Mina Stariak, a mother-daughter duo. The renovation experts were filmed working on dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis. They re-design, rebuild, and renovate these old buildings throughout the season's episodes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Mother and daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak are setting out to revitalize their hometown of Indianapolis one property at a time. They're buying up run-down homes and transforming them into stunning urban remodels."

It adds:

"With Mina's real estate know-how and Karen's no-nonsense legal background, these ladies are unstoppable in getting the property they want and enlisting their family's help with demo and construction. When it comes to exciting new homes in the city of Indianapolis, it all comes down to the ladies of Good Bones."

Good Bones’ mother-daughter duo belonged to different professions before choosing home-renovation

58-year-old Karen E. Laine was a full-time lawyer. She studied law at the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University. Moreover, after graduating, she worked as a defense attorney.

She began her career in 1990, working as an associate attorney for the Cohen & Malad firm. Following that, she was also a Deputy Prosecutor for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Later, she was provided criminal defense, family law, mediation, and guardian ad litem services at the Jensen Law firm. However, Laine occasionally practices law at present.

Moreover, she bears four children. From her first marriage, she had Mina, William, and CR. Kelsy had her fourth child with her current husband, Randy.

Daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk is a mom, author, store owner, and wife. Initially, after graduating from Indiana University, she was clueless about what she wanted to do. Hence, she started working as a waitress.

However, when she bought a $37,500 old home, the 31-year-old took her mom’s help to re-fix it. That’s when she realized her knack for home-building. Later, they together started their company—Two Chicks And A Hammer.

Moreover, in June 2016, Mina married Steve, whom she met on Facebook. In 2018, the couple had their first child, Jack Richard Hawk, and their second child, daughter Charlotte, in September 2020.

Mina will be majorly filmed in the upcoming show as her mother desires to be with her husband, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Good Bones season 8 is set to be released in the summer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar