Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who killed Beverly Carter and where are they now?

The new episode of Lifetime's true crime docuseries, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, focuses on the 2014 murder of Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter. The episode will air on the network on June 27, 2022. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''Successful real estate agent Beverly Carter went missing after showing a home to potential buyers; later that evening, Beverly began texting her husband; how family and friends knew that Beverly was in danger.''

A young man named Arron Lewis and his wife Crystal Lowery were involved in the abduction and murder of Beverly Carter. Read further ahead to find out more details about Carter's killers.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who are Arron Lewis and Crystal Lowery?

Arron Lewis and Crystal Lowery were a couple who were supposed to meet Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter at 14202 Old River Drive in Scott on September 25, 2014, after the pair told Carter that they'd like to purchase the property. Per Arkansas-Democrat Gazette archives, Beverly drove to the location, and parked her Cadillac near the property but never returned. A few hours later, her panic-stricken husband arrived at the place looking for her, only to find her car and her purse inside. Subsequently, authorities began their search for Carter. Nothing seemed missing from her purse and the door to the property was open.

Subsequent investigation led to the police arresting 33-year-old Lewis, who'd also gone missing since the same day. Authorities discovered that Lewis had an ''extensive criminal history,'' according to Arkansas Online. A few days later, Beverly's body was found buried in a grave in Cabot, near the plant where Lewis used to work. She'd died of suffocation and authorities found duct tape covering her mouth and face. Lewis admitted to kidnapping but maintained that he did not kill Carter. A month later, authorities found out about Lewis' wife Crystal Lowery's involvement in the conspiracy and arrested her.

Lowery pled guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping in July 2015, as per Arkansas Online, after agreeing to testify against her estranged husband in court. During the trial, Defence Attorney Bill James argued that Beverly Carter and Arron Lewis were involved in an affair (obtained via AP). He also claimed that Lewis wasn't home at the time and that Beverly may have died during ''a consensual sex act with Lowery.'' However, the prosecutor dismissed the story.

Lowery gave an entirely different version of the event in court. According to AP, Lowery wanted to be separated from Lewis. The two came up with a plan to abduct and demand a ransom so that Lewis would have enough money to move out. She told the court that their initial plan was to kidnap Beverly Carter and keep her in an office building at the concrete plant. But the couple junked the idea after Lewis found out that some changes had been made to the plant.

Lewis ultimately brought Beverly Carter to their home in Jacksonville, where she was kept in a bathroom with her hands tied and her face and mouth covered in duct tape. As he went back to pick her purse and cards from her Cadillac, he noticed authorities had already started looking for her and decided to return home. The couple then decided to kill Carter, fearing she might identify them. As per AP, Lowery testified that Lewis left their home with Carter and upon returning told her that he'd choked her until she died.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Were Beverly Carter's killers convicted?

The application has been sent to Gov. @KARK4News UPDATE: The Arkansas Parole Board denied clemency to Crystal Lowery. She pleaded guilty to the murder and kidnapping of realtor Beverly Carter in 2014.The application has been sent to Gov. @AsaHutchinson who will make the final decision in the coming weeks. #ARnews UPDATE: The Arkansas Parole Board denied clemency to Crystal Lowery. She pleaded guilty to the murder and kidnapping of realtor Beverly Carter in 2014.The application has been sent to Gov. @AsaHutchinson who will make the final decision in the coming weeks. #ARnews @KARK4News https://t.co/EFk7BchAQP

The jury found Arron Lewis guilty of murdering Beverly Carter and sentenced him to life in prison with no possibility of parole. Crystal Lowery, on the other hand, received a reduced 30-year sentence after she'd pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. Arron is reportedly serving his sentence at the Interstate Compact in Arkansas. According to KAIT8, Crystal Lowery had applied for clemency in March 2020 but was denied by the parole board in July that year.

