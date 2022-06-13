Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: What happened to James "Jim" DiMaggio?

James "Jim" DiMaggio was shot dead during Hannah Anderson's rescue mission, and Lifetime's latest true-crime show #TextMeWhenYouGetHome will discuss the events that ultimately led to the kidnapper's death in its upcoming episode scheduled to premiere on Monday, June 13, 2022.

In August 2013, the world was captivated by a homicide, abduction, and rescue operation circling Hannah Anderson and her family, who suffered greatly at the hands of their close family friend, and alleged murderer of Christina and Ethan Anderson, James DiMaggio, before he was shot dead by authorities in the wilderness of Idaho.

An investigation was conducted post the rescue mission that cleared the authorities of gunning down DiMaggio, an alleged kidnapper and murderer, stating that the act was lawful and will therefore not result in any criminal charges being pressed against them.

Hannah Anderson was safely rescued after a week-long state-wide search (Image via ABC)

Following a statewide search for 16-year-old Hannah Anderson and her kidnapper, two FBI agents from the hostage rescue squad shot DiMaggio dead in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area of Idaho. All this while, Anderson remained uninjured at a safe distance.

How did the FBI rescue Hannah Anderson from her alleged kidnapper, James "Jim" Dimaggio?

The week-long rescue mission for Hannah Anderson, who was kidnapped by her uncle Jim on August 4, 2013, panned from the border of Mexico to deep and remote wilderness in northern Idaho. The kidnapping was confirmed when authorities discovered evidence showing clear signs of a kidnapping.

In an interview with ABC, FBI's Deputy Director Britt Johnson said:

"We were finding signs of handcuff boxes and restraints and things at the residence that were indications that she was probably taken against her will.

He added:

"We were very concerned that something had clicked to cause him to take this terrible course of action. And at this point, I think he’s fully in. There’s no turning back for him."

In the days that followed the abduction, reports of people seeing DiMaggio's blue Nissan poured into police organizations. These reports placed the two individuals in various locations, from Mexico to Oregon. The FBI discovered that before abducting Hannah, the alleged kidnapper had bought a blue tent and a few other camping equipments. However, as the week progressed, none of those clues materialized, and Hannah's safety became a worry.

Authorities received the ultimate tip when four horseback riders spotted Anderson and DiMaggio in Idaho's River of No Return territory. The Idaho natives claimed that the two didn't seem like they belonged in the wilderness, describing the girl as a blonde in pajamas and a much older male with a grey cat.

Upon receiving information on the kidnapped teen's whereabouts, troops were cautioned in the area, where they discovered the accused's car hidden. All hikers on the path were interrogated, and the last person to come off the route informed the authorities that he spotted a guy and a teenage girl setting up camp high up in the mountains around Morehead Lake.

Reports state that once the rescue team closed in on the location, they spotted the Lakeside teenager waving a white handkerchief. When it was finally time to make a move, DiMaggio was the one to make the first shot, following which the team opened fire. The alleged kidnapper and murderer were shot five times, ultimately killing him.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome will premiere on Monday at 9.00 p.m. ET, narrating the events of Hannah Anderson's kidnapping.

