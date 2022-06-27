Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who was Beverly Carter and what happened to her?

Lifetime's true crime docuseries, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome will air its fourth episode on June 27, 2022. It focuses on the shocking murder of a realtor named Beverly Carter in 2014.

The official episode of the synopsis reads:

''Successful real estate agent Beverly Carter went missing after showing a home to potential buyers; later that evening, Beverly began texting her husband; how family and friends knew that Beverly was in danger.''

Read on to find out details about Beverly Carter and what happened to her.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Beverly Carter's early life, work, family and more

Beverly Carter was born in 1963 in Alabama. She was married to Carl Carter Sr., with whom she had three kids, one of whom reportedly died. Beverly worked as a realtor at Crye-Leike Real Estate in Arkansas.

Per the Beverly Carter Foundation website, on September 25, 2014, Beverly was planning to have dinner with her husband. Earlier that day, she'd won a competition at Crye-Leike Real Estate and received $50 as a prize.

However, the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette reported that before she headed home, Carter was supposed to take a married couple to see a property at around 6 pm. The property was located at 14202 Old River Drive in Scott. She drove to the place in her Cadillac and was never seen again.

According to a police report, Beverly's husband started worrying when she didn't return home hours after her appointment with the married couple. He decided to go to the property and found her car with her purse inside, but Beverly was nowhere to be seen.

Subsequently, police began looking into the issue and their investigation led them to a man named Arron M. Lewis. A few days later, Beverly's body was found in a grave. She'd died of suffocation and her face and mouth were covered in duct tape while her hands were tied.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: How did Beverly Carter die?

The young man, Arron Lewis, was arrested after authorities discovered that he had planned to abduct Beverly in order to get ransom money. However, further investigations revealed that Lewis' wife, Crystal Lowery, was also a part of the conspiracy and she was arrested as well.

In a significant development, Lowery pled guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. She'd testified in court that she and her husband came up with a plan to kidnap and demand ransom so that Lewis would have enough money to move out of the house.

Their initial plan was to abduct Beverly and keep her in a building at the concrete plant where Lewis worked. However, they changed their plan after discovering that the plant had undergone some changes.

The couple eventually brought Beverly to their house in Jacksonville. They kept her in a bathroom with her hands tied and her face and mouth covered almost entirely in duct tape.

Lewis then went back to get Beverly's purse and cards from her Cadillac parked near the property. However, by then, authorities had already begun their search in the area, and Lewis had to abandon the plan. The couple later decided to kill Beverly, fearing that she might be able to identify them. Crystal told the court that her husband left their home with Beverly Carter and returned, saying he had choked her till she died.

During the trial, the defense team argued that Lewis and Carter were involved in an affair and that Carter may have died during ''a consensual sex act with Lowery.'' However, Lewis was ultimately found guilty by the jury and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. Lowery was sentenced to 30 years in prison after she pled guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping of Beverly Carter

