What time will #TextMeWhenYouGetHome air on Lifetime? Release date, plot and more about new series

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome, one of Lifetime's upcoming additions to its highly popular crime drama catalog, is set to air on June 6, 2022.

The series focuses on several cases involving women getting kidnapped, assaulted or murdered while they were alone.

Read further ahead to learn the premise and other details about #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome release time on Lifetime, premise and other details

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome will premiere on Lifetime on June 6, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET.

The show examines several disturbing cases wherein women were abducted, harmed or killed while they were alone in public.

The title is a reference to the hashtag that became viral back in 2021 after the death of a woman named Sarah Everard in South London.

The official synopsis of the series on Lifetime reads:

''#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral, worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard. The slogan sparked awareness around the vulnerability women feel while out in public alone. In this gripping, true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed or even killed while she was out by herself.''

The description further states:

''Emotional interviews by loved-ones drive these stories; accompanied by stylistic recreations, actual texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Keeping the mystery alive is the whodunnit aspect, as all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas will be revealed to tell their own story, in their words.''

The show attempts to raise awareness on the highly sensitive and important issue of women's safety. It focuses on the complex facets of each case, providing viewers with a thoroughly detailed, nuanced portrait of the issue to form their own opinion.

The series also includes interviews with friends, acquaintances and loved ones of the victims and survivors, who share their experiences and how the tragic events changed their lives.

True crime nerds can tune in to Lifetime to get a detailed look at some of the most shocking crimes of our time. With female viewers as their target audiences, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is expected to be a hit on the network and has already generated significant interest amongst the public.

Many of Lifetime's original thriller and crime dramas have also been quite popular among viewers, which further increases anticipation for the show.

More crime shows releasing on Lifetime

Lifetime recently added an array of series to its widely acclaimed crime catalog, including Sleeping With a Killer, Meet Marry Murder and Phrogging: Hider in My House.

Sleeping With a Killer and Meet Marry Murder focus on several cases involving people killing their partners. While the former also focuses on murders by friends and acquaintances, the latter exclusively examines cases wherein people were killed by their spouses.

Phrogging: Hider in My House is a unique crime drama that delves deep into several unsettling real-life cases involving strangers secretly living in other people's houses.

Don't miss #TextMeWhenYouGGetHome on Lifetime on June 6, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET.

