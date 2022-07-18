Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 on CBS: Everything we know so far

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 is ready to air on July 22, 2022, on CBS Network at 8 pm ET. The reality show is all about giving back and thanking those who supported the celebrities as they climbed the ladder to the top.

Season two of the show will be hosted by Nishchelle Turner. She will be joined by Sabrina Soto and Rob Mariano who will help make these renovations the best possible gift from celebrities to their loved ones.

While fans know Turner from Entertainment Tonight, Soto is an interior designer from Design Star. Mariano, on the other hand, is a home improvement contractor and television personality who has previously appeared on Survivor.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz while Brady Connell and Peter DeVita are the executive producers.

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 will kick off with actor Billy Gardell from Bob Hearts Abhishola renovating the house of his best friend's mother.

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2, what to expect

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 will have ten episodes and each episode will be an hour long. While the show will air on CBS, it can also be streamed on Paramount Plus with a subscription.

The aim of the show is to enable celebrities to surprise those who helped and supported them through their journey to fame with a makeover of their homes. With this, celebrities appearing on Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2, can show their gratitude to the people who are a vital part of their lives.

Viewers can expect the season to be an emotional journey as home renovations are usually a daunting task and having that as a gift can be overwhelming.

Celebrities who will make an appearance on Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 include Shaquille O'Neal, Nathan Chen, Debbie Gibson and Kandi Burruss. The season will also see famous personalities like Nicole Scherzinger, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Billy Gardell, Annaleigh Ashford, Devin Booker, and Aaron Donald.

The A team

The host of Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2, Nischelle Turner was also the host of the show's first season. She is an Emmy award-winning co-host for Entertainment Tonight, which she joined in 2014. She became a co-host for the show in 2021.

Rob Mariano, also known as Boston Rob and The Robfather, is an actor and has been a part of Survivor, SCI FI Investigates, and The Campaign. In a clip from season one, Boston Rob was seen saying that he wanted to gift his parents something they couldn't give him back.

Rob, who is now a part of Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 had renovated his childhood home as a surprise for his parents. The actor was especially hands-on during the process in season one of the show.

Sabrina Soto is a first-generation American from Cuba. She developed a love for design by assisting her mother with her decorating and home-staging business. Soto has previously hosted series on TLC and MTV as well as a Yahoo!-based web series.

The interior designer took to Instagram to post a picture with Shaquille O'Neal with the hashtag #secretcelebrityrenovation.

Debbie Gibson, one of the celebrities on the show this season, took to Twitter to say that she will appear on Secret Celebrity Renovations Season 2 as well. According to the tweet that she reshared, Gibson will be surprising her "longtime friend and manager" with a makeover of the latter's ranch-style house.

Other personalities that were a part of the previous season include Paula Abdul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lauren Alaina, Eve, Chris Paul, Anthony Ramos, Boomer Eaison, Emmit Smith, and Wayne Brady.

Stay tuned for more updates about Secret Celebrity Renovations Season 2.

