When did Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown get married? Inside their marriage as couple welcomes second child through surrogacy

American actress Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown announced that they have welcomed their second child via surrogacy, expanding their family from three to four.

On July 9, the 42-year-old star took to Instagram to share pictures of her newborn daughter, named Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown.

She stated that the family endured many challenges while growing itself and thanked their "angel on earth" surrogate for the "generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid."

In the first picture, Laura and Benanti's eldest daughter, Ella, is seen holding her newborn sister's hand. In the second picture, Ella is seen smiling while holding the baby and looking into the camera.

Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown have been happily married for many years

The Younger star and Patrick Brown tied the knot in November 2015, five months after their engagement, and announced the news via Brown's Instagram account.

Sharing a slew of pictures, Brown first shared a close-up picture of the duo's engagement ring.

Another post showed a monochrome picture of Laura taken from the side, which Brown captioned as:

"Today she becomes my wife. I'm super excited! #GetDownWithMrAndMrsBrown."

They were married at Harlem's Riverside Church in New York City. The wedding was attended by celebrities like Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Connie Britton.

The Supergirl star was skeptical about posting pictures from her marriage on her social media, but she revealed that her husband said that he "never thinks less of you [Laura]" while proposing to her.

While speaking with W magazine in 2016, Laura Benanti said that the moment was very romantic for her because she felt acknowledged and seen.

“It wasn’t my first proposal, but it was his.”

The duo welcomed their first daughter, Ella, on February 24, 2017. Breaking the news to outlet Entertainment Tonight, Benanti said that her newborn was "beautiful and most importantly healthy."

However, the news of their first child came two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage. In a Huffington Post op-ed article written in March 2015, she wrote that she wanted to be a mother for a long time and finding out about her pregnancy was the "happiest day of her life." But soon, she received the tragic news.

"Why do we not talk about this more? After this happened to me, I spoke with women I felt relatively close to, who had experienced the same thing, and I had never even known. … My hope is that talking about it in an open forum can be healing in some small way."

Before Patrick Brown, Laura Benanti was married twice. She was first married to rock band Spin Doctor's front man, Chris Barron, in 2005. The marriage lasted for a year.

In 2007, she tied the knot with actor Steven Pasquale. The duo were married for nearly six years before splitting up in 2013.

